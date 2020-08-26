'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 25: Gurunath & Maya Plan To Expose Soumitra

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Aug 25 episode starts with Gurunath and Maya meeting at a restaurant to discuss Pinky. Maya reveals with confidence that Soumitra is pretending to be Pinky. She says this is Radhika's plan and maybe Shanaya has no clue about this. Gurunath starts remembering everything he faced due to Pinky. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Radhika and Shanaya meet at a restaurant to talk about Gurunath and Maya. Shanaya asks Radhika about Pinky and Radhika tells her that she has left India.

Radhika asks Shanaya about Gurunath and learns that he is always with Maya. Gurunath gets mad about the situation and decides to confront Radhika and Soumitra. However, Maya tries to stop him. Maya and Gurunath argue. Maya tells Gurunath about her plan. She says that they need to get Pinky aka Soumitra to meet Shanaya and call her home. And then they can reveal the truth. Gurunath is still confused about Maya's plan but Maya calms him down.

In Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode, Gurunath starts with his plan. He fakes being good to Shanaya. He sits and cries next to her when she is sleeping. Shanaya and her mother wake up and see Gurunath sobbing by the bed for Shanaya. They question him what happened and why he was crying. Gurunath apologises to Shanaya. He says that he has learned his lesson and mended his ways. He also confesses to Shanaya that Maya was the one who asked him to leave the house after watching Pinky's video.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Maya takes another step towards their plan. She calls Radhika and informs her that the investors want Gurunath to apologise to Pinky. Maya further adds that the investors have asked for video proof of Gurunath’s apology to Pinky. However, this surprises Radhika and she gets furious.

Towards the end, Gurunath and Maya plan their next step. They decide to sabotage Radhika and Saumitra's reputation. Gurunath proposes that they would make Saumitra's photos dressed as Pinky viral and that will not only destroy Saumitra's reputation but also undermine Radhika. Gurunath feels happy and says to Maya that everything is now going to fall in place with Maya by his side.

