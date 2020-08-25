Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 24: Maya Gets Suspicious About Soumitra

Gurunath and Maya start getting suspicious about Pinky being Soumitra. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Aug 24 episode starts with Maya visiting Radhika’s house to check on Soumitra. Radhika interrupts her and says he is sleeping so she should see him later. Maya disagrees with her and walks directly to his room. Radhika tries to stop her but Maya still insists to wake him up. Soumitra hides away from her under the sheets by pretending to be sick. Maya tries to pull the sheets but Soumitra holds them tight.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

He fakes being sick and asks her to leave. While leaving the room, Maya comes across the red dress worn by Pinky on the day she slapped Gurunath. She gets suspicious. She says to Radhika that she loves red colour and pretends to like the dress. To save their cover, Soumitra lies and says that Jenny is supposed to stop by to pick her dress up. Radhika agrees. Maya starts asking about Jenny, so Radhika tells her that she is out for lunch. Maya leaves the room. She says bye to Radhika and notices her being tensed. She tries to question her in a smart way. At the same time, Anand enters the house which gets Maya even more suspicious.

Radhika introduces Anand to Maya. Anand asks Radhika if Soumitra will eat ice cream. She also notices that Radhika and Anand are acting weird before her which further reestablishes her faith in Soumitra being Pinky. Maya compliments Jenny's dress and Anand gets even more confused. Finally, she leaves. Radhika gets a call from Shreyas and he tells her that Gurunath was asking about Pinky. He further tells her that he told Gurunath that he is going to get married to Pinky. He also asks about the whereabouts of Pinky. Radhika gets mad at Anand for not informing Shreyas that Soumitra is Pinky. Later, Maya receives a call from Gurunath. He tells her that Kedya saw Pinky in the men’s washroom.

In the upcoming episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Maya can be seen narrating her plan to Gurunath of how they will red-handedly catch Soumitra. Maya calls Radhika and tells her that the investors want Gurunath to apologise before Pinky. Gurunath plans to make Soumitra’s original photos and the pictures of him dressed as Pinky viral.

