'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 27: What Is Maya's Next Plan?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko August 27 episode begins with Radhika worrying about Soumitra. She tells Jenny that she doesn't feel right about Soumitra going to Gurunath and Shanaya's house as Pinky. She says that Gurunath enquiring about Pinky and Maya's visit to meet Soumitra has got her thinking if they know about Soumitra being Pinky. Jenny tries to calm down Radhika and asks her to relax. She says that she will call Anand and ask for updates. Jenny also says that she will call Soumitra and ask for updates. Radhika is still worried about Soumitra, she says if Gurunath and Maya know about Soumitra then it will badly affect him.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update: Aug 27

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anand calls Shreyas. He asks Shreyas to meet him as he wants to talk about something important to him. However, Shreyas denies and says he will see him the next day as he is busy right now. He also tells him that he is very happy and will throw a party tomorrow. Anand hangs up. Shreyas holds an engagement ring he bought for Pinky.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update for Aug 26: Will Soumitra be exposed?

At Gurunath and Shanaya's house, Gurunath gets all ready to meet Pinky and reveal Soumitra's truth. The doorbell rings. Shanaya and Gurunath welcome Soumitra as Pinky. Gurunath stares him anger holding a flower bouquet for Pinky. He gives them to Pinky saying that's for her. Shanaya and Pinky sit and start talking about Pinky's whereabouts. Shanaya asks the latter if she will teach her karate. Outside Gurunath and Shanya's house, Maya and Shreyas bum into each other. Maya tells him that she was the one to suggest Gurunath to invite him over as a surprise for Pinky. Shreyas thanks her.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 25: Gurunath & Maya plan to expose Soumitra

Pinky asks Gurunath to hurry up and apologise to her. She tells him to get done with the formalities as she needs to leave as soon as possible. Gurunath tries to stop her. He says one of his friends is going to visit him who wants to meet Pinky. Soumitra gets suspicious. The doorbell rings and Gurunath says maybe it's his friend.

Soumitra gets shocked seeing Maya there. Maya and Gurunath try to bluff Pinky. They start playing vicious word games with him. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Radhika is still getting worried about Soumitra. Jenny tells her to calm down. Later, Maya reveals why she came here to meet Pinky and tells her that she wanted to apologise to Pinky on behalf of the SB Group of Companies.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 24: Maya gets suspicious about Soumitra

Also Read | Bipasha Basu gives sneak peek into her exotic vacation, lists few of her 'favorite things'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.