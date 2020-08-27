Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 26: Will Soumitra Be Exposed?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Aug 26 episode begins with Radhika worried about Soumitra getting exposed. Maya's call gets her thinking if Maya has learned the truth about Pinky. To calm her down, Soumitra calls Maya to confirm about the investors wanting Gurunath to apologise to Pinky. Maya tells him that she is concerned about their company's reputation. She also bluffs him that she has never seen Pinky and knows nothing about her. She even lies to Soumitra that Gurunath's chapter is closed for her.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update - Aug 26

Soumitra trusts Maya blindly not knowing her vicious plan with Gurunath. He confidently tells Radhika not to worry as no one knows about Pinky. Radhika further tells him that he needs to again get into Pinky's avatar to meet Shanaya and Gurunath. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Gurunath tricks Shreyas to record the apology. Gurunath convinces him saying that as Pinky is short-tempered but won't react in front of him, he should film the video. Shreyas agrees. Gurunath also tells him not to inform anyone and keep it a surprise for Pinky.

On the other hand, Shanaya gets a text from Pinky that she is ready to meet. Unaware of Gurunath's plan, Shanaya jumps in joy. Gurunath comes home pretending to be drunk and talks about bad situations in his life. Shanaya explains him to calm down. She informs him that Pinky is ready to come home and meet him. She also asks him to apologise Pinky and get his job back.

Radhika calls Shanaya to tell her that Pinky will soon reach her place. Radhika asks Saumitra to stay alert and safe. Saumitra says that he knows exactly what to do once he reaches Shanaya’s house. He puts on the disguise of Pinky to meet Shanaya.

Excited to expose Pinky, Gurunath fakes in front of Shanaya that he is desperate to apologise. He asks Shanaya when will Pinky reach their place. Shanaya is surprised to see Gurunath’s desperation. Towards the end, before Pinky's arrival, Gurunath calls Maya and informs her to get ready. Maya tells him not to worry as they both have the same motto to sabotage Radhika and Soumitra's reputation.

