'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 30: Maya & Gurunath Plan To Destroy Radhika

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 30 episode begins with Shanaya doing her show and giving people love advice. Gurunath enters the house. Shanaya starts mocking him. Gurunath lashes out at Shanaya and her mother. Maya enters the conversation. Shanaya asks Maya to leave her house. Instead, Maya tells Gurunath to finish the house's loan and make the house in his name. Shanaya and her mother get shocked. Shanaya says she will pay the rent. Gurunath warns her. He gives her 10 days to leave the house or asks her to pay one lakh rupees as the rent every month. Maya and Gurunath laugh out loud.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update for Sept 29: Yashwant slaps Soumitra

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

Maya & Gurunath reveal they are getting married

Maya goes to Sarita's house. Sarita gets surprised seeing her. She invites her and apologises for the last time. Maya tells her that she has good news. Maya tells Sarita that her truth made her take the decision about Gurunath. Sarita thinks Maya left Gurunath and gets happy. She praises her. Maya says don't praise me alone and calls in Gurunath. Sarita gets shocked. Maya tells her she is getting married to Gurunath. Sarita says she has seen Shanaya fall on the ground and won't mind seeing Maya do the same. Maya tells Sarita that the day she gets married to Gurunath, Radhika Masale will also shut down. Sarita gets shocked. Maya and Gurunath enjoy their moment laughing. Maya says she will send her the invitation.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update for Sept 28: Maya & Gurunath trick Yashwant

Soumitra plans move against Maya & Gurunath

Radhika and Soumitra start planning their strategy against Gurunath and Maya. Soumitra tells Radhika that she will get Maya and Gurunath kicked out of SB Groups of company. Radhika supports the decision. Shanaya visits Radhika. She tells her Maya and Gurunath warned her to leave the house. Radhika gets shocked.

Sarita calls Radhika. She tells her that Maya and Gurunath are together and they came to her house. Radhika gets shocked. Sarita tells her that Gurunath and Maya are getting married. Maya and Gurunath reach outside Radhika's house. Gurunath tries to stop Maya but she gets furious. She says Radhika has to pay for breaking Yashwant's trust in Maya. Maya says she will destroy Radhika. Gurunath asks her about Yashwant. Maya says he is not at home.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update Sept 26: Maya suggests Gurunath to move in with her

Maya & Gurunath warns Radhika

Maya and Gurunath reach Radhika's house. Gurunath starts insulting Shanaya seeing her at Radhika's house. Maya and Gurunath reveal their plan to everyone. Gurunath tells Radhika that if she doesn't want them to viral Soumitra and Maya's photos online than she needs to merge Radhika Masale with SB Groups of companies.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update Sept 24: Sarita warns Maya about Gurunath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.