'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 29: Yashwant Slaps Soumitra

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 29 episode begins with Maya crying. Yashwant gets shocked listening to Maya. Gurunath continues, he tells Yashwant that Soumitra didn't listen to anyone. He kept on trying to touch Maya inappropriately. Gurunath says Soumitra pushed Gurunath and tried hitting him. He also tells him that just to keep proof of Soumitra's behaviour, he clicked those pictures.

Yashwant apologies Maya

Maya says Gurunath saved her from Soumitra and that's how they fell in love with each other. Maya starts crying again. Yashwant tries to calm her down. He apologies her on behalf of Soumitra. Yashwant says he will catch hold of Soumitra. Yashwant leaves. Maya continues crying. Gurunath tells her that Yashwant left. Maya and Gurunath enjoy their win.

At Radhika's house, Soumitra reads a pregnancy book to Radhika and Jenny. Jenny gets zoned out in her own thoughts. Soumitra asks Jenny if she was listening. Jenny says she was thinking about Gurunath's mother Sarita. Jenny says she feels Sarita is a strong mother. She praises the latter for schooling Gurunath and advising Maya. Radhika and Soumitra agree with Jenny.

Doorbell rings, Radhika opens the door. Enraged Yashwant enters the house and asks Radhika about Soumitra. She tells him that she is in the bedroom with Jenny. Radhika asks Yashwant what happened at Maya's. Yashwant says he will tell her everything and apologies her. Yashwant says he is sorry as Soumitra has done something terrible that will hurt Radhika. This leaves Radhika baffled.

Yashwant slaps Soumitra

She questions Yashwant but he calls out Soumitra. Jenny and Soumitra run to the living room. Soumitra asks why is everyone shouting. Yashwant gets furious towards Soumitra. Soumitra questions him. Yashwant slaps Soumitra and the latter falls on the sofa. Radhika tries to stop Yashwant. She barges between Yashwant and Soumitra.

Radhika starts questioning Yashwant. He asks her not to get in the middle of this. Yashwant asks Soumitra to come with him to Maya's house and apologise her. Radhika stops him. She asks Yashwant if Maya showed him Soumitra and her photos. Yashwant stands in silence. He shows her the pictures. Radhika says she has seen them before and knows this is not true. She takes stand for Soumitra.

However, Yashwant doesn't trust Radhika. He asks her to prove Soumitra's innocence. Radhika agrees. Maya and Gurunath plan their next move. Maya tells Gurunath that before Radhika could do anything she will make her and Soumitra's photos viral. Gurunath doubts her plan but Maya convinces him. Radhika and Soumitra oath to stand together against Maya and Gurunath.

