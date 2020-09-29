'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 28: Maya & Gurunath Trick Yashwant

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 28 episode begins with Maya and Gurunath sitting in the living room when the doorbell rings. Maya checks and finds out Yashwant waiting outside her house. Gurunath hides from Yashwant. Maya opens the door and Yashwant walks right into the living room where Gurunath is hiding behind the curtains. Maya and Gurunath get tensed.

Yashwant directly asks Maya if anything was going on between her and Gurunath. Maya gets shocked. She denies and says these are rumours. Maya also adds that Gurunath is just a friend and she keeps her personal and professional life apart. Yashwant believes her. He further asks Maya if Gurunath was staying with her. Maya lies to Yashwant and says no. She asks Yashwant if Radhika told him this. Yashwant says that doesn't matter and schools her about love relationships at work.

Yashwant catches Gurunath red-handed

Maya tells him that there is nothing between her and Gurunath. She convinces him to believe her. Yashwant believes Maya and gets up to leave. While leaving, Yashwant sees Gurunath hiding behind the curtains. The former waits and says to Maya that she broke his trust. Yashwant then opens the curtains and pulls Gurunath out. Maya and Gurunath get shocked. Yashwant gets mad at Maya for her childish behaviour. He warns Maya and Gurunath that if their relationship affects his company, he will replace them with Radhika and Soumitra. Yashwant leaves in anger.

Maya stops Yashwant. She says she wants to show her side of the story. Maya goes to her room. Gurunath gets confused. Yashwant waits for Maya. At Radhika's house, Radhika worries about Yashwant. She tells Soumitra to call Yashwant. Soumitra asks Radhika to relax and let Yashwant do his work. But Radhika still worries about Maya and Gurunath spoiling things for them. Soumitra lets Radhika call Yashwant.

Maya and Gurunath's new plan

Gurunath rushes to Maya's room. He asks her about the plan. Maya decides to show Soumitra's photos to Yashwant. Gurunath gets shocked. He hesitates. He tells Maya that there is a risk as those drunk pics of Soumitra were manipulated by them. Maya asks him not to worry. Maya says she will destroy Radhika and Soumitra for telling Yashwant about their relationship.

Radhika calls Yashwant. He tells her what happened. Yashwant also tells Radhika that Maya wants to show her side. Radhika gets more tensed. Maya and Gurunath work on their plan. They create an entire play in front of Yashwant. Maya starts pretending to cry. Gurunath plays along with her act. Maya and Gurunath lie to Yashwant that Soumitra tried to take Maya's advantage during the Holi party. They show him the fake photographs.

