Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 4: Soumitra-Radhika Plan Moves Against Guru-Maya

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 4 episode begins with Soumitra returning home. Radhika asks Soumitra to get fresh for dinner. Jenny notices Soumitra's fake tattoo on his neck. Radhika gets furious. Soumitra starts laughing. He asks Radhika, Anand and Jenny to wait until he gets fresh. Soumitra ensures Radhika not to worry about anything.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

Shanaya hides Gurunath's clothes

Gurunath reaches his house. Shanaya and her mother switch off all the lights. Gurunath stars wondering. He goes to his room and searches for his clothes. Shanaya and her mother hide his clothes under their bed. Gurunath gets baffled looking at the empty cupboard. He gets furious and goes to Shanaya's room.

Shanaya and her mother pretend to sleep. They turn on the AC to the minimum temp. Gurunathh enters the room and feels cold. He asks about his clothes. Shanaya's mother says she exchanged them for utensils. Gurunath gets shocked. He finds his clothes under their bed. Shanaya and her mother laugh at Gurunath's condition.

At Radhika's house, Soumitra tells the entire story of Gurunath and Maya's date. He reveals how Shanaya helped him ruining their romantic date. Anand and Jenny laugh listening to Gurunath's struggles. They feel satisfied by taking revenge. Radhika looks upset. Soumitra asks Radhika if she didn't like his prank. Radhika starts laughing, she says she did but also felt tensed. Everyone seems excited about Radhika's plan to stop Gurunath & Maya.

Gurunath feels cold after jumping in the pool. Shanaya and her mother start mocking and trolling him. Gurunath warns them again and reminds them of having 9 days to pay him money. Shanaya says to Gurunath that the troublemaker will soon be in trouble. Gurunath ignores her and leaves.

Radhika and Soumitra's plan

Radhika and Soumitra get ready for their plan. Jenny and Anand also get ready to leave with Radhika for meeting Palwankar. Soumitra wishes Radhika all the best for her meeting. Radhika prays for her success. At the SB Groups of Companies, all the investors reach for the meeting called by Soumitra.

Shreyas is unaware of it and gets to know about the meeting from the investors. Gurunath and Maya are also unaware of Soumitra calling the investors for a meeting. Soumitra enters the meeting. Maya and Gurunath try mocking him. Soumitra reveals the reason for the meeting. He says if the Board of Directors does not wish Soumitra withdrawing 50% of his shares from the company, they should include him on the panel of the Board of Directors.

