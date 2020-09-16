Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Sept 15: Gurunath Learns Shanaya's Truth

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 15 episode begins with reporters gathering for Radhika's felicitation event. Anand welcomes everyone. The farmers from Sakhar Gaon are baffled seeing the media. Anand explains to them why he has invited the media. Jenny asks them if they will be fine talking good about Radhika on camera. One of the farmers from Sakhar Gaon says they are not shy or scared to talk about Radhika anywhere. Anand explains the reporters to screen Radhika's goodwill on their channel. He asks them to make it breaking news. Reporters accept Anand's offer and say they will try their best.

Palwankar praises Soumitra

Soumitra enters Radhika Masale's office. He gets excited seeing Palwankar back. Palwankar also seems equally happy. Palwankar praises Soumitra's plan against Gurunath. Anand jokes about Shreyas. Soumitra asks him not to do so. Soumitra asks what's happening. Palwankar explains to him that the farmers from Sakhar Gaon want to felicitate Radhika for her good work. Soumitra feels happy and gets excited. Anand asks Soumitra to keep Radhika busy. Anand also asks Soumitra to keep the media as a surprise for Radhika. Soumitra agrees.

Soumitra enters Radhika's cabin and gets shocked seeing Shanaya there. Shanaya says she is here for Radhika's felicitation event. Soumitra laughs at her. He says Shanaya has changed so much and is supporting Radhika now. He praises Shanaya. Radhika also praises her. Soumitra suggests eating the lunch he prepared. Radhika hesitates. Anand enters Radhika's cabin and asks everyone to come out for the event.

Radhika's Felicitation event

Shanaya hides from the media and takes a seat in the audience. Radhika gets shocked by seeing the reporters. She says she expected the event to be a small one. Palwankar explains the entire plan. Anand also tells her that this was his idea. Radhika still hesitates. However, Palwankar, Anand, Jenny and the farmers of Sakhar Gaon convince her. The event starts.

The felicitation event starts with a small introduction by Palwankar. Then, the farmers speak two words for Radhika. They talk about her goodwill. One of the farmer's daughters narrates a long speech about Radhika. She praises her work. Shanaya gets motivated by her and decides to give a speech. Everyone tries to stop her from doing so, but she ignores. She goes on the stage and starts talking nervously. Gurunath enters the event and gets shocked seeing Shanaya. He starts clapping sarcastically.

