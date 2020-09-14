'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 12: Gurunath's New Plan

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 12 episode begins with Radhika, Jenny and Anand waiting for breakfast in the dining room, while Saumitra cooks something special for them. Jenny asks Anand to do something as they all are terrified of Soumitra's cooking. Anand blames Jenny for fake motivating Soumitra and getting all in trouble. Jenny and Anand have a banter, Radhika tries to stop them. Soumitra, wearing a chef hat, enters the dining room and presents Soumitra Banhatti special Poha, a flattened rice dish. Jenny gets baffled.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

Soumitra explains his special dish. He says Poha is a popular dish of Maharashtra and he has given it an American twist. Confused Anand asks him what does he actually means. Soumitra ignores all his questions and requests everyone to try his dish. Anand pushes Jenny forward and says she will eat, she loves Poha. Jenny denies and lies saying the doctor has asked her to avoid refined flour. Radhika insists Jenny. Soumitra forces Jenny. Radhika appreciates Soumitra's efforts. Soumitra thanks her and says he is inspired by her. Soumitra also adds that he has made tiffins for everyone.

Soumitra cooks lunch

Anand tries his best not to have Soumitra's food. Soumitra says for their lunch he has cooked a Maharashtrian special dish with a Mexican touch. Radhika and Jenny get even more scared. Their banter continues. Soumitra forces Anand to taste breakfast. Soumitra, Radhika and Jenny lie to Soumitra about making good food. Shanaya calls Radhika and asks her whereabouts. Radhika tells her she is going to the office. Shanaya asks her if she can also come to the work as she feels bored at home. Radhika agrees but also warns her to come safely without anyone noticing.

Gurunath's new plan

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Gurunath feels pleased with himself as he has finally managed to reach the position he always wanted to. He further plans to merge Radhika's company Radhika Masale into the SB Group Of Companies and bring Radhika and Saumitra on their knees as soon as possible. At Radhika's office, everything seems different. As Radhika, Jenny and Anand reach their office, they see the entire office decorated. Everyone gets confused. While Radhika, Jenny and Anand try to figure out what's happening, Panvalkar enters and everyone gets happy seeing him. Panvalkar tells them about seeing Gurunath ruining Radhika and Soumitra's name in the news.

Farmers honour Radhika

Panvalkar then tells Radhika that farmers have come to Radhika Masale to honour Radhika for the praiseworthy job she’s doing. Anand and Jenny plan to help Radhika improve her tarnished image. They plan to call the media and show the noble cause she has been doing, without letting Radhika know. Panvalkar is still unaware of Shreyas joining hands with Gurunath. He asks Jenny and Anand to call him for some help. They both try to avoid the topic, leaving Panvalkar confused. He decides to call Shreyas himself.

