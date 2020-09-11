'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 10: Radhika apologises To Shreyas

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 10 episode began with Gurunath inviting Shreyas and appointing him as a junior manager at the SB groups of companies. Radhika gets shocked seeing Shreyas. Gurunath introduces Shreyas and asks him to give a small speech. At first, he denies but then he goes on to thank everyone. He also says that he is aware of his responsibilities and carrying them with hard work is something he has learned at Radhika Masala's (Radhika's company). Yashwant welcomes everyone and leaves to show them the new panel.

Meanwhile, at Radhika's house, Jenny sits worrying about Radhika. To cheer her up, Soumitra makes her soup. She starts blaming herself for all the issues and problems going on. Soumitra explains and tells her not to worry about anything. Radhika calls Soumitra to inform about Shreyas joining the SB Groups of Companies as a junior manager. She explains to him everything that happened at the office. Radhika decides to talk to Shreyas. She tells Soumitra that she will call back after her conversation with Shreyas.

Gurunath and Maya, as per their plan, welcome Shreyas to the office. Gurunath shows him his cabin. Maya congratulates him on taking the right decision at the right time. Shreyas thanks Gurunath for the opportunity. However, he also clarifies with Maya and Gurunath that he will not reveal any information about Radhika's company or do anything to harm it. Radhika hears Shreyas, Gurunath and Maya's conversation through the door. Gurunath and Maya leave Shreyas' office.

Radhika apologises to Shreyas

Yashwant again congratulates Maya. He also tells her that taking these decisions were difficult. Radhika visits Shreyas' office to apologise to him for everything that happened. Shreyas feels sorry and pours his heart out to Radhika. He cries. Radhika feels bad for hurting him. Shreyas says he still respects Radhika but does not trust her.

Radhika tries to apologise. She tries to clarify her part. She tells Shreyas that he is important to her. Radhika also tells him that she will not give Shreyas' position to anyone else in her company and she will wait for him to join back and leaves.

Gurunath and Maya stand outside the office and talk about their plan. They see Radhika coming towards her car. Maya and Gurunath start trash-talking her. Radhika ignores them. She tells them her company will never merge with SB Groups and leaves.

