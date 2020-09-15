'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 14: Palwankar Promises To Get Shreyas Back

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 14 episode begins with Shreyas asking for Gurunath's permission to take a day off to go out. Gurunatth starts inquiring. Shreyas tells Gurunatth that he needs to visit Radhika's office, Radhika Masale. Gurunath gets furious. He starts questioning him. Gurunath asks whether he was going back for a farewell or to meet his old colleagues. Shreyas denies. Gurunath keeps grilling him. Shreyas tries to make him understand. He tells Gurunath that Palwankar called him to invite for Radhika's event. He also says that Palwankar has asked him to get the file of deserving kids from Sakhar Gaon.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update Sept 12: Gurunath's new plan

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Sept 14

Gurunath's new plan

This news puts Gurunath into deep thought. Shreyas again asks Gurunath's permission to hand over the file to Palwankar. Gurunath convinces Shreyas to give that file to him and he will get it delivered to Radhika's office. At first, Shreyas hesitates but then trusts Gurunath for his words. Shreyas leaves. Gurunath gets a flashback of the day when the Sakhar Gaon farmers had insulted him and kicked him out of Radhika Masale. He plans to wreck Radhika's name in front of all the Sakhar Gaon farmers.

Meanwhile, at Radhika's office, everyone is busy getting ready for the felicitation event. Palwankar motivates Radhika and asks her not to worry about Gurunath. He asks her to get ready and wait in her cabin and he will get someone to inform her when the event starts. Radhika agrees and says she will call Soumitra to join everyone for the felicitation event. She leaves. Palwankar asks Anand and Jenny about Shreyas. He tells them about calling him with the file of deserving kids from Sakhar Gaon. Anand and Jenny are left confused. They tell him the entire story about Shreyas falling in love with Pinky and further the chaos created by Gurunath.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 10: Radhika apologises to Shreyas

Palwankar learns about Shreyas

Radhika calls Soumitra and asks him to come to the office. He asks Radhika if everything was fine. Radhika says there is a surprise for him at the office. Soumitra gets excited. He hangs up and starts getting ready. At the office, after listening to Pinky and Shreyas' story, Palwankar laughs out loud. Anand and Jenny try to stop him but he doesn't. Radhika enters and asks Palwankar why he is laughing. Palwankar says Shreyas was hurt but leaving the company was not right. He tells Radhika that he will convince Shreyas to come back and join Radhika Masale.

Gurunath informs Maya about his plan. Maya supports him. Shanaya reaches Radhika's office and Palwankar gets mad at her for coming. Unaware of the past events, Palwankar starts shouting at Shanaya. Radhika comes to Shanaya's rescue. Jenny tells the entire story to Palwankar. Shanaya tells Radhika that Gurunath has been suspicious about their friendship.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update Sept 9: Yashwant appoints Gurunath as senior manager

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update for Sept 8: Yashwant suspends Soumitra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.