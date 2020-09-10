Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Sept 9: Yashwant Appoints Gurunath As Senior Manager

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 9 episode begins with Maya and Gurunath waiting or Yashwant to arrive at the office. Gurunath confirms with Maya about their plan and calls someone to reach office on time. Maya asks him not to worry and wait for Yashwant sir. Yashwant arrives at the office with Radhika. Gurunath and Maya welcome Yashwant. As he walks to the board room, Maya asks Radhika what she was doing at the office. Radhika ignorantly says baba aka Yashwant asked him to come along.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update

Gurunath sarcastically says to Maya to ask Radhika about her whereabouts as she is the company's CEO and can visit the office whenever she wants. Maya also sarcastically apologises to Radhika and welcomes her to the meeting. Yashwant starts the meeting and greets everyone present. He talks about the company's reputation being tampered due to recent events. He apologises to all the investors.

Yashwant calls for an urgent meeting

During the meeting, he reveals that he has kicked Soumitra out of his company. Maya gets shocked. Yashwant further says he has another news announcement to make. He starts with complimenting Radhika for her work, however, he then asks her to resign from her CEO position for the company's good. Maya and Gurunath cherish this moment. Yashwant says her actions have bothered one of his employees as in Gurunath. The investors and Yashwant's legal advisors do not agree with his decision. They ask him to reconsider his decision.

Radhika interrupts investors and advisors. She thanks them for the support, however, she agrees with Yashwant's decision. Radhika says Soumitra and her actions have caused the company loss and so she wishes to resign from her position. Maya is happy about this. Radhika apologises to everyone but she says she won't apologise to Gurunath. This shocks everyone.

Shanaya calls Soumitra

Meanwhile, Shanaya calls Soumitra. She asks him about Radhika. Shanaya tells him about Maya and Gurunath's conversation. She says that they both seemed happy. Soumitra tells Shanaya that Yashwant has kicked him out of his company and Radhika had to go to the office with him.

At the meeting, Yashwant lectures Radhika for merging her professional and personal relationships. Radhika does not agree with him and resigns. Yashwant then appoints Gurunath as SB Group of Companies' new senior manager and Maya as the CEO. Radhika congratulates Maya. Maya and Gurunath give their speeches but with a few hints of taunts for Radhika and Soumitra. During Gurunath's speech, he announces appointing Shreyas as the new junior manager. Radhika gets shocked.

