'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update - Sept 3: Gurunath Calls Investor & Reporters

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 3 episode begins with Soumitra wanting to leave Gurunath's house. As Shanaya learns Soumitra's truth she helps him to get rid of Maya and Gurunath and rescues him out of the house. During their conversation, Shanaya notices Soumitra's beard. At first, she starts laughing at him but then gets worried that ut might blow Soumitra's cover.

Shreyas enters the bedroom with tea for Pinky. Soumitra as Pinky gets conscious and wraps his dupatta around his face and wears the sunglasses. Shreyas offers Pinky tea but she refuses. Pinky says she doesn't like hot tea. Shreyas asks him if she wants him to cool the tea. Suddenly, Maya enters the room. She asks Pinky why she covering her face with the dupatta. Pinky says she caught a cold and wants to leave as soon as possible. Maya gets breakfast for her but she refuses to eat.

Maya gets suspicious. Shreyas is also worried. He asks Pinky if he could massage her head. However, Pinky says no. Shanaya handles the entire situation keenly. She asks Maya to leave and taunts her saying that she should go take care of Gurunath and leave Pinky alone. Shanaya asks Shreyas to leave.

Meanwhile, at Radhika's house, she sits worrying about Soumitra. Anand and Jenny create a plan to rescue to Soumitra. Anand wears a saree and says that he will pretend to be Pinky's mother and get him home. Radhika gets angry and refuses to do so. She tells them that now she would just wait for Shanaya to do something and get Soumitra out of this situation. Gurunath tells Maya his plan. He also invites investors to reveal Pinky's truth.

Maya, Gurunath and Shreyas get breakfast for Pinky. Pinky and Shanaya get scared. Gurunath forces Pinky to eat breakfast in order to get his mask off. He asks Shreyas to feed Pinky. Soumitra disagrees and says ill est on my own. When he uncovers his face Gurunth notices the green patch before the beard growth. Shanaya shouts at him for asking Pinky such questions. To save his cover Pinky puts on a fake show. She shouts at Gurunnath. Investors and reporters arrive at Gurunath's house.

