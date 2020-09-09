'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 8: Yashwant Suspends Soumitra

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 8 episode begins with Radhika sitting alone in the dining room. Jenny comes there and sits next to Radhika. Radhika questions Jenny why she is awake so late. She also lectures her on stressing over things. Radhika tells Jenny that stress is bad for the baby and she needs to take care of herself. While Radhika and Jenny are sitting in the dining room chatting, Gurunath’s mother calls Radhika.

Gurunath’s mother sounds upset on the phone call. She tells Radhika that she is disappointed with what she did. She also asks her to take care of everyone. She hangs up the call. Shanaya shows up at Radhika’s house. She tells Radhika that she will stand with her.

Radhika asks Shanaya what she is doing at her home so late. Shanaya says she fought with Gurunath and Maya for demonising Radhika and Soumitra’s name. She further asks Radhika about their next plan. Jenny gets angry on Shanaya and asks her to leave. Shanaya tries to calm them down. Radhika also asks Shanaya to leave.

Shanaya disagrees and stays. She tries to explain to Radhika that she does not want to back off now. Shanaya goes into the bedroom to meet Soumitra. Radhika and Jenny try to stop her. She finds him sitting alone and sad. Shanaya motivates Soumitra. She explains to him that he was not wrong as whatever he did was for his wife Radhika.

Soumitra feels better after listening to Shanaya. Radhika also feels motivated by Shanaya’s little speech. Shanaya asks everyone to join her team. Shanaya also apologies to Jenny for her bad behaviour in the past. She proposes her to put all fights behind them and move forward. Jenny agrees. Shanaya, Radhika, Soumitra and Jenny join hands against Gurunath.

The next day, Gurunath asks Shanaya how he was looking for his day at work. Shanaya ignores him. She makes faces. Gurunath gets mad at her. He starts questioning where she was last evening and where she went after ditching his party. Shanaya denies answering. Gurunath shouts at her, however, Shanaya’s mother stops him. Maya comes to receive Gurunath. She tells him that Yashwant is going to visit the office today.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Soumitra’s father Yashwant visits Radhika’s house. He seems mad at Soumitra and Radhika for their childish behaviour. He terminates Soumitra from his senior manager post from their company. Jenny tries to talk to Yashwant about his decision but Soumitra interrupts and says he accepts the decision. Towards the end, Yashwant asks Radhika to come along with him to the office as he has an important announcement to make.

