'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update September 7: Gurunath Announces New Plans

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode starts on a happy note for Gurunath. Radhika convinces Saumitra. His mother gets to know about all this. Gurunath sets out on his new quest to put down Radhika and Saumitra. Here is a look at Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for September 7.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update September 7, 2020

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 7 episode starts with Gurunath throwing a party for Maya, Kedya and Mrs Sabnis. He gives the credit to Maya for pulling off this plan of exposing Radhika and Saumitra. Gurunnath shares that Maya was the one who came up with such a perfect plan that could not go wrong. He then calls hesitant Shanaya out to celebrate with them. Maya reveals that as the outcomes of this plan, Radhika will now have to resign as a CEO and she will be appointed as the new CEO with Gurunath taking over as a senior manager. An angry Shanaya leaves from there.

Radhika tries to talk to a hurt Saumitra. She shares that he cares for her and does whatever he says. She also says that his problem is he cannot say no to her and agrees and does whatever she asks him to do. She apologises for it and says she will give a befitting reply to Gurunath at the right time. She tells him to speak out and do not be silent like this. After hearing all this, Saumitra shares that he does not mind being called a meek husband and he is doing everything out of love and respect for her. He also says that he does not care if people are tarnishing his image. Saumitra says that he feels hurt because of Maya. He feels hurt as they both shared a great bond and friendship but the same Maya is doing all of this to expose him.

Shanaya then calls Radhika and tells her that how Gurunath is celebrating with everyone. Shanaya then asks her to give the phone to Saumitra who tells her that this incident has been an eye-opener for him. He says that he now wants to prove his worth to everyone. Shanaya then tells them that he is coming over there. A drunk Gurunath goes to meet his mother who was watching Saumitra getting exposed in the news. He then accuses her of being involved in all this. His mother strongly denies and says she knew nothing about this. Gurunath says he does not trust anyone anymore.

A drunk Gurunath announces that he is now going to put down the image of Radhika and Saumitra before the people that they are close to. He has already started this by spreading hatred against Radhika before his mother. Gurunath tells Maya that he wants to see her become the CEO of SB group of companies and wants to merge Radhika Masale with SB group of companies. He also feels that nothing can go wrong now as he has Maya by his side. Radhika tells Saumitra to not e upset over everything. Shanaya leaves from there to go to Radhika and Saumitra’s place. Shanaya tells Gurunath that Radhika will take revenge and he gives her inspiration by ruining her life. An Angry Shanaya leaves from there.

