'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 22: Maya Refuses To Marry Gurunath

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 22 episode begins with Radhika worrying about Soumitra. She tells Anand and Jenny that Soumitra has started cooking for the party and they need to stop him. Anand and Jenny agree. Radhika tells them that he is doing all wrong and when she tried to help him, Soumitra asked her to leave. Anand decides to tell Soumitra the truth about his cooking.

Radhika gets scared of hurting him. Jenny suggests to sugarcoat and tell him about his cooking. Anand asks Jenny to do so but she fails. Radhika gets more confused. She says she is scared for him, as Soumitra is not working now and revealing the truth about his cooking might demotivate him. Anand and Jenny are also left puzzled.

Maya refuses to marry Gurunath

At Sarita's house, Maya arrives for dinner. Gurunath and Maya wait in the living room. Gurunath simply stares at Maya wearing an Indian outfit. Maya asks him to say something. Gurunath compliments her. Maya blushes. He suggests her to wear it more often but Maya refuses. Maya asks Gurunath why his mother called her for dinner. He tells the entire conversation he had with Sarita.

Maya says she doesn't want to get married so soon. Gurunath tries to explain that Sarita was just talking and doesn't mean they need to get married soon. Maya refuses him to involve the family in their relationship, while Sarita interrupts them. She gets snacks for Maya and Gurunath. She offers Maya with a special dish but Maya denies saying she follows a strict diet. Sarita asks her what all doesn't fit in her diet.

Maya says oily and spicy food. Sarita further asks Maya that apart from restricting food in her diet, what all does she restrict in her life. This leaves Gurunath and Maya confused. They say they did not understand. Sarita asks them to let go. She goes into the kitchen to get food. Maya tells Gurunath that if his mother talks about getting married she will simply deny it. Gurunath gets tensed.

Radhika and Soumitra's cooking face-off

At Radhika's house, Shanaya arrives as sees everyone tensed. She tries to help them with Soumitra's problem. Meanwhile, Gurunath tries to convince Sarita to not talk about marriage in front of Maya. However, Sarita denies and asks him to talk to her about getting married now. Gurunath then goes to Maya and requests her to help him. He asks her to lie as he doesn't have his own house to stay. Maya denies and gives reasons for not doing so. At Radhika's house party, Shanaya suggests Soumitra to compete with Radhika's dishes.

