'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 17: Gurunath & Radhika Warn Each Other

As seen in the last episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Radhika shares her side of the story after Gurunath again tries to insult her in front of the media. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 17 episode continues with Radhika praising her husband Soumitra. She reminds everyone of what Gurunath said about Soumitra during the Pinky incident. She says Soumitra is the one who taught her what is love and a married life. Soumitra feels proud, hearing Radhika's words for him. Referring to Gurunath's speech during the Pinky incident, Radhika says in her story that Soumitra is the king and Gurunath is the 'vidushak', which means clown.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

Radhika calls Gurunath clown

Gurunath tries to mock Radhika taunting that she is comparing Soumitra with Gurunath. Radhika instantly replies that there is no comparison as Gurunath stands nowhere in comparison with Soumitra. She continues to pour her heart out. She also remembers Gurunath saying Soumitra married him for money. Radhika replies Soumitra married him because she was a strong independent woman who made it big on her own. And also asks Gurunath to ask Maya about Soumitra's companies turn over, and rubbished his claims.

As Radhika pours her heart out in front of everyone, Shanaya also joins her. She agrees with Radhika's words on how Gurunath treats women. She says everyone needs to break relations with men like Gurunath to teach him a lesson. Shanaya says a wife can divorce him but a mother, sister, friends, everyone also need to leave him alone. Gurunath again bullies her and asks her to leave with him for home. Shanaya again denies. Gurunath gets furious. He openly challenges Radhika that he will make sure Radhika Masale closes down. Radhika challenges him back and says she will wait and watch what he can do.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update for Sept 16: Gurunath insults Radhika publicly

Shanaya tries to hit Gurunath

Gurunath gets mad at Radhika and tries to go close to her. Shanaya, who is standing in front of Radhika, tries to stop him. She holds his collar and picks up a vase trying to stop him. Radhika and everyone get shocked seeing Shanaya. Gurunath is left speechless. Farmers from Sakhar Gaon, Anand, Shanaya and everyone else stand with Radhika in her support against Gurunath. Reporters start questioning Gurunath about Radhika's claims being true. Radhika kicks Gurunath out.

Gurunath goes back home and yells at Shanaya's mom for not spying properly on her. Shanaya's mom warns him to talk appropriately to her. She also says that Shanaya and she will not leave the house. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Maya worries about Gurunath. Gurunath reaches Maya's house. He tells her what happened at the event and gains sympathy.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update for Sept 15: Gurunath learns Shanaya's truth

Back at Radhika Masale, everyone praises Radhika for being strong and complete the felicitation event. Radhika thanks everyone for their support. Later in her cabin, Radhika asks Shanaya if she was scared in front of Gurunath. Shanaya denies and says she won't be scared ever as she knows Radhika is always behind her.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update Sept 12: Gurunath's new plan

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update Sept 9: Yashwant appoints Gurunath as senior manager

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.