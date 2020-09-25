'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 24: Sarita Warns Maya About Gurunath

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 24 episode begins with Maya getting mad at Gurunath. She tells him that if this is his plan to get married, she does not wish to get married so soon. Gurunath tries to explain to her but Sarita interrupts him. She tells Maya not to get married. Gurunath and Maya get confused. Sarita tells Maya that she doesn't want her to get married to Gurunath. She also tells Maya that if she gets a better person than Gurunath, she should spend her life with him instead of Gurunath.

Gurunath tries to stop Sarita but she doesn't. He tries to walk away with Maya but Sarita stops Maya. She tells Maya that Gurunath is not good for her or any other woman. She also degrades his name in front of Maya. She tells Maya that she is not only a bad husband and the worst son but also a selfish man.

Gurunath backfires at Sarita. Sarita tells him that she took him to her house as a guest and wants him to leave her house now. She also makes it clear with Gurunath that their mother-son relationship was over long back. Sarita further warns Maya about getting married to Gurunath. Maya leaves. Gurunath follows her. Gurunath comes back and warns Sarita. She says she will face every problem on her own.

Shanaya lashes out at Soumitra

In Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode, Shanaya tastes Soumitra's dish and runs away to the washroom. Anand jokes saying maybe Soumitra's dish reminded her of her mother. Soumitra agrees while Radhika worries. Shanaya comes back to the dining room. She burst outs at Soumitra for making a horrible dish. She reveals how everyone lied to him for his happiness.

Shanaya tells Soumitra not to do experiments as his food might kill someone. Radhika tries to stop her but Shanaya doesn't listen to her. Shanaya says she is done with his food and will have an ice-cream on her way. Shanaya leaves Radhika and Soumitra's house. Anand, Jenny and Radhika stand still as Soumitra is stunned with what happened. He leaves the room and Radhika follows him.

Gurunath follows Maya to her house. He tries to knock the door but Maya ignores him. He tries calling her. Maya says she is upset about Sarita's backlash. Gurunath requests her to open the door. Maya opens her door. At Radhika's apartment, Anand, Jenny and Radhika discuss how to get Soumitra out of his room. They decide to call Shanaya. Gurunath tries to explain his side to Maya. He tells her that his mother doesn't have her own opinion and Radhika is the one who keeps on telling her what to do. Maya is still upset about Sarita.

Angry Soumitra calls Shanaya. She apologies to him for being honest. He asks for her home address. Soumitra tells Shanaya that he is also a murderer and will kill her. Shanaya gets scared and calls Radhika. Radhika tells her he might be pranking her. Shanaya asks her to keep him locked in the room.

