Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Sept 18: Gurunath Gets Shelter At Mother’s House

As seen in the last episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath goes on to threaten Radhika after he is humiliated. Gurunath also tries to mock Radhika taunting that she is comparing Soumitra with Gurunath. Radhika instantly goes on to reply that there is no comparison as Gurunath stands nowhere in comparison with Soumitra.

She also continues to pour her heart out. Radhika also remembers Gurunath saying Soumitra married him for money. Radhika replies to Gurunath that Soumitra married him because she was a strong independent woman who made it big on her own. Gurunath wishes to shut down Radhika Masale forever.

Radhika threatens Gurunath to try to destroy her. While Radhika has the support of Soumitra, Anand, and Shanaya, Gurunath has no one by his side. Gurunath then asks Mrs Sabnis to leave the house but she asks him to leave instead. Gurnath then seeks help from Maya in such a situation.

Also Read: Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 17: Gurunath & Radhika Warn Each Other

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update

In the upcoming episode, Radhika reminds Shanaya that they have nothing to fear as they are together. Shanaya thanks Radhika for making her confident and fearless. Soon, Shanaya worries that she cannot go home since she had a fight with Gurunath. Radhika tells Shanaya to go home without any fear and tells her that it is Gurunath who should leave the house instead of her. Shanaya agrees to this and tells Radhika that even she wants Gurunath to leave the house and move in with Maya.

Also Read: Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 16: Gurunath Insults Radhika Publicly

Gurunath tries to earn his mother’s sympathy

On the other hand, Maya gets concerned about Gurunath. She also suggests him to come and love with her. But Gurunath refuses to stay there as he does not want to be risked getting caught by Mr Banhatti under whom they both work. Gurunath then tells Maya that he knows someone who will be able to help him in this situation. Gurunath then goes on to seek shelter at his mother’s place. He also tries to gain his mother’s sympathy by telling her how he has become absolutely homeless after his fight with Shanaya and Radhika. It will be interesting to see if Gurunath’s mother will believe his tactics and will allow him to live with her.

Also Read: Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Sept 15: Gurunath Learns Shanaya's Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.