Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Sept 26: Maya Suggests Gurunath To Move In With Her

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 26 episode begins with Maya making coffee for Gurunath, while they chat in the living room. Maya tells Gurunath that in order to finish Radhika, they need to spend more time with each other. She suggests Gurunath stay with her in her house. Gurunath gets a little confused and asks her if she was drunk on coffee. Maya says she is serious about moving to the same house.

Maya proposes Gurunath to move in

Gurunath explains to her that people will gossip about them. He tells Maya that Yashwant sir might also have an issue with their actions. Maya calms Gurunath and says Yashwant sir will not say anything, he keeps his personal and professional life different. Gurunath still argues. He explains to Maya and convinces her.

At Radhika's house, Yashwant, Soumitra, Jenny have a discussion over breakfast. Yashwant praises Jenny and Radhika for doing wonderful work at home and office. Radhika gets juice for Jenny. Jenny thanks Radhika. She also talks about her life in Mumbai. Jenny shares that Anand is looking for a nice house in Mumbai. She tells how she shifted for 20 years in 20 different houses. The doorbell rings. Radhika opens the door. Gurunath's mother Sarita comes to visit Radhika.

Maya expresses her feelings about Gurunath. She tells Gurunath that she won't judge him from what Sarita said. Maya tells him that she trusts him but doesn't mean she will marry him quickly. Maya tells Gurunath that she loves him and they should spend more time together. Gurunath agrees. He says they should be together. Maya tells him not to cheat over her. Maya gets back to convincing Gurunath to move in with her. She suggests making a list of new things for the house. Gurunath tries to stop her but fails.

Yashwant learns about Maya & Gurunath's relationship

Sarita talks to Jenny about her pregnancy. She says she hopes Jenny has a daughter. Everyone agrees. Sarita continues talking to Jenny about her child, which confuses Radhika and Soumitra. Soumitra interrupts her and asks if everything is fine. Yashwant suggests to go in the bedroom and let Sarita speak comfortably. Sarita asks him to stay. Radhika and Soumitra also ask her to talk.

Sarita spills the beans. She reveals about Gurunath apologising to her. Sarita also talks about Maya, which makes Yashwant furious. Radhika tries to change the topic but Sarita continues. She tells about her meeting with Maya. Maya and Gurunath's relationship makes Yashwant angry. Soumitra also supports Yashwant.

Radhika calls Shanaya asking about Gurunath's whereabouts. Shanaya says he might be at Maya's house. Sarita leaves while worrying, Soumitra tries to stop her. Gurunath and Maya talk about their future. Yashwant reaches Maya's house to meet her. Gurunath hides behind the curtains.

