'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 27, 2020: Radhika Is Worried About The Threat

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Radhika feels anxious about Maya's threat. However, she gets the help of her friends Shreyas and Jenny and they plot a plan. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 27, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 27, 2020

Radhika realises that her conversation with Gurunath was just a dream. Soumitra then arrives and consoles Radhika about the situation and asks her to not worry. Meanwhile, Gurunath brings Maya an outfit and asks her to wear it right then. By the time she goes to change the outfit, Gurunath talks to himself about becoming the head of Radhika Masale and be 'done with everyone'.

Meanwhile, Shanaya finds out the money given by Gurunath to Sulakshana. Shanaya yells at her mother for getting money from Gurunath. The scene then shifts to Radhika and Shanaya. Shanaya tells Radhika that the money given to her mother is lent by Gurunath. Radhika then discusses their future plans. Gurunath further asks Shanaya's mother about Pinky.

Radhika then talks about the current situation to Shreyas and Jenny and asks for help in executing the plan. Gurunath, on the other hand, meets his friend and shares the recent happenings. While Gurunath leaves, Jenny and Shreyas execute the plan by fighting with each other in the presence of Gurunath. Maya and Gurunath plan their evening.

Shreyas then executes his next plan by visiting Shanaya's house. Soon, Gurunath also arrives there. He starts yelling at Shreyas and throws him out of the house as he supports Radhika. Shanaya says he arrived there to ask for work. Gurunath initially declines and gets furious for bringing him home. However, Shanaya insists that keeping him at work would help him know the secrets of Radhika and Gurunath immediately goes to Shreyas.

