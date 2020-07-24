'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 23, 2020: Will Gurunath Discover Pinky?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Smita Gondkar in key roles. Fresh episodes of the Marathi TV show started to air from July 13, 2020, amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises. In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath decided to follow Shanaya in order to learn about Pinky. Read on to know if Gurunath became successful in discovering the identity of Pinky. Here is Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 23, 2020:

Mazhya Navrayachi Bayko written update for July 23, 2020

Sarita, Gurunath's mother, saw Shanaya and Radhika having a conversation, which shocked her. Shanaya and Radhika discussed their plan and Radhika shared a recipe with Shanaya. Meanwhile, Gurunath met Maya and he convinced her that the video Shanaya showed was just a recording. Maya replied that she does trust Gurunath more than Shanaya but questioned whether the recording could be proof.

Gurunath convinced Maya that it was likely for her to get confused about the situation. He explained that Shanaya was doing things listening to her friend, Pinky. He told Maya that she would trust Shanaya's 'crazy behaviour' only when she would see it and then she would learn how much he loved Maya and Gurunath left.

The scene shifted to Shanaya's house and she discussed dinner plans with her mother. Shanaya told her mother they will not have to order dinner and she would prepare the meal. Meanwhile, Radhika shared that she met Shanaya to Saumitra, to which Saumitra replied saying that they should be careful and insisted that they should avoid meeting on a regular basis. Gurunath's mother arrived at Radhika's place.

Shanaya then got confused about the recipe and she called Radhika. Gurunath's mother, who witnessed the situation and heard the phone conversation between Radhika and Shanaya, asked who she was talking to. Radhika explained that she spoke to Shanaya on a regular basis and shared with her the plan.

Gurunath went to his friend's place and shared how Maya is finding it hard to trust him. He asked for a solution, however, Gurunath found the solutions to be funny as he said he does not have time to find out the whole day. Gurunath then asked his friend to dress up differently and follow Shanaya.

Shanaya served Gurunath and her mother the food she cooked, however, the recipe turned out to be a failure. Gurunath started thinking about how Shanaya knew the recipe so well, as it is the speciality of Nagpur. This made him even more determined to find out who Pinky is.

