'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: Shanaya And Soumitra Ruin Guru-Maya's Date

The October 1, 2020, episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started off with Shanaya calling up Soumitra to help her spoiling Gurunath and Maya's date. Shanaya also eavesdropped in the conversation between Guru and Maya where he revealed how circumstances forced him to get married twice. However, the plan hatched by Shanaya and Soumitra to spoil the date was showcased in the recent episode. Read below to know the written update of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko episode October 2, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko - October 2, 2020

The episode starts off with Soumitra and Shanaya changing their looks in order to not get spotted by Guru in the restaurant. Soumitra takes the avatar of 'Daniel - the Baa' who is a Mumbai-rapper lookalike, whereas Shanaya dresses up in a saree. Soumitra tells Shanaya that they will have to sit behind Guru's table and listen to their conversation to catch a point and hatch a plan from there. Guru and Maya can be seen having the same conversation they were in the last episode, deciding which nicknames they should give each other.

On the other hand, at Radhika's place, Anand Bhauji expresses how Guru has been 'downmarket' in recent times. Radhika calms him down by saying that she has a plan which she won't reveal unless it is full-proof. Back in the restaurant, Soumitra calls up the restaurant's waiter and tells him to announce that he is celebrating an anniversary with his wife and giving away free ice creams. This prompts Guru to look over to the table where Shanaya and Soumitra are sitting. This triggers a small quarrel between Guru and Maya. After the argument is done, Maya pulls out her grandmother's ring and tells him that he should use this ring to propose her when the time has come.

Guru, on the other hand, says why shouldn't he propose right now and goes on to practice his proposal. As Guru gets on his knees, Soumitra and Shanaya stage a fight and start arguing loudly. As Guru is about to put the ring on Maya, Shanaya gets near the couple, snatches the ring and throws it in the pool. The episode ends with Maya crying about losing her grandmother's ring and Guru being confused about what happened.

