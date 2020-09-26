'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 25: Saumitra Tells Everyone He Was Joking

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko starts with Saumitra calling Shanaya and threatening to kill her. Shanaya calls up Radhika and tells her about this. Radhika worries because Shanaya gets scared. A parcel comes to Radhika’s house which leaves everyone wondering who ordered it.

'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update- Sept 25

Later in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko sept 25 episode, Maya gets upset with Gurunath. She starts questioning Gurunath over their future plans. She asks him whatever what his mother told her about his past is true. Gurunath hesitates while answering about his loyalty towards Maya.

On the other hand, Jenny, Radhika and Anand try to get Saumitra out of his room. He comes out of the room and starts laughing, telling everyone that he was joking. He praises everyone including Radhika and tells her that he's thankful for having her as his wife, but his friend first.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 21: Sarita's Plan Against Gurunath & Maya

Saumitra asks Jenny, Radhika, and Anand why they did not let him know how bad he cooked. Anand feeds Saumitra the kheer that he prepared, which makes him puke. He later tells everyone that they are his best and true friends and he considers himself lucky to have friends like them, who appreciate him.

Gurunath makes coffee for Maya and she asks him to sit on the floor. As he goes to sit on the floor, Maya bursts out laughing and tells him that she was joking all this time. She tells him that she will always stand by him no matter what.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 22: Maya Refuses To Marry Gurunath

She also adds that she would help him merge 'Radhika Masale' with the SB Group of Companies and support him. Meanwhile, Saumitra sends Shanaya a parcel and she thinks it has a bomb. She calls up Radhika and tells her that she received a parcel by Saumitra, further adding that she's scared to open it. Saumitra pranks her saying there is a snake in it, but ends up laughing. Saumitra tells Shanaya that he was joking previously and it was a prank. He apologises to Shanaya and tells her that he sent her a parcel because she had to eat terrible food cooked by him.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 24: Sarita Warns Maya About Gurunath

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 16: Gurunath Insults Radhika Publicly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.