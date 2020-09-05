'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Sept 4: Gurunath Is All Set To Expose Saumitra

In Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode, Saumitra is trying to escape from the house with the help of Shanaya. Gurunath has made a full proof plan to expose the true identity of Pinky as Saumitra. Media, investors, Kedya, Mrs Sabnis, Radhika everyone is present at the house. Will Gurunath expose in front of everyone that Saumitra is Pinky? Read more to know

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 4 episode begins with Saumitra telling Radhika over a call that he’s still inside the house when he is asked if he has left the house. He says that Shanaya will be keeping everyone busy and then he will escape from there with her help. Radhika says that she has arrived at Gulmohar Society and will now come and save Saumitra. Saumitra gets surprised upon learning that Radhika has arrived there. He tells Radhika to go to her mother’s place and he will tell her if he needs any help.

After a while, Maya, Shanaya and Shreyas come in to tell Saumitra that the door has been unlocked. When Saumitra tries to leave from there in a hurry, Maya asks him to wait and says that there’s a surprise waiting for him outside. A hesitant Saumitra says that he is going to leave India as soon as he leaves from there. Saumitra gets shocked to see the media ready with their cameras for the big breaking news. Gurunath then introduces everyone to Pinky.

Meanwhile, Radhika also comes outside the house and thinks something is suspicious as a lot of people has arrived. She comes across Shanaya’s mother and asks her about it but she ignores her and leaves. She then goes inside and tells Gurunath that Radhika has arrived outside. A curious and confused Radhika goes inside the house and sees everyone including the investors, media, Kedya and Mrs Sabnis waiting for the big breaking news. Gurunath then dramatically unfolds the story of his life in front of everyone. He summarises his life right from his marriage with Radhika, his newfound love for Shanaya, his divorce, and Radhika’s success story.

He also reveals that Radhika was very hell-bent on teaching him a lesson and destroying his whole life. He then removes Saumitra’s sunglasses leaving him shell shocked. Saumitra had mentioned that he had an eye infection and that is why he was wearing sunglasses. Gurunath then tells everyone that there is nothing wrong with his eyes and he is going to open everyone’s eyes. Gurunath then starts exposing Pinky’s true identity as Saumitra and introduces him as the second king in his story of a king and queen. After hearing this, everyone is surprised. The episode ends on such dramatic note.

