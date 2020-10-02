'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: Shanaya Plans To Ruin Guru-Maya's Romantic Date

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko has been Zee Marathi's flagship show running since 2016. The show started off with Gurunath's character falling in love with Shanaya whilst being married to Radhika. The story since then has progressed further and Guru's character has found another love interest named Maya, and the two have revealed their plans to get married. Read below to know what happened in the October 1, 2020, episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko -

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update - October 1, 2020

The episode kicks off with Shanaya finding Maya's car parked outside a pool=side restaurant which makes her angry. She plans on running the date between Maya and Gurunath and calls up Soumitra to get some advice. On the other end of the call, Soumitra provides some useful tips, like puncturing the car's tyres or locking one of the people up in the washroom. However, Shanaya feels like she cannot pull this off herself so she asks Soumitra if he can come and assist her in spoiling the date.

Shanaya is advised by Soumitra to eavesdrop on their conversation sitting at a table next to them. Shanaya sits behind Gurunath and hears everything he's saying to Maya. In their conversation, Gurunath admits that his marriage with Radhika was done under the family's pressure but she did not turn out true to his expectations. On the other hand, when he fell in love with Shanaya, with time he realised that she is only 'beauty but no brains'.

Gurunath reveals that he does want to get married for the third time even when two of his previous marriages failed as he did not find anyone who complimented him. He admits to Maya that she compliments him and fulfils his vision of 'Beauty with brains'. Shanaya listens to the entire conversation but is interrupted when her phone rings.

As the ringtone starts playing, Shanaya runs to the main door, and Guru looks behind but does not see anyone. Shanaya makes it to the entrance of the restaurant where Soumitra is awaiting her with disguise outfits. He asks Shanaya to wear a saree but she replies back saying that she might have to watch a tutorial video for it. Whether or not the duo successfully spoil the date between Guru and Maya will be revealed in the next episode.

