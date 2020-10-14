'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 13: Radhika Announces Her Retirement

In the previous episode on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Radhika asks Shanaya to wait inside a cabin and asks Saumitra to accompany her. While Saumitra and Shanaya talk about getting Shanaya another job offer, Gurunath and Maya start making plans and dreaming about taking over Radhika Masale. Anand and Shreyas trouble the two, which makes them furious. The function starts with Panvalkar giving a speech and Radhika taking over soon. Read the written update for Mazhya Navryachi Bayko October 13, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 13, 2020

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Radhika conducts a meeting where she tries to define a new journey for Radhika Masale. She says that so far she has been successfully running the company with unavoidable circumstances and now wishes to make Radhika Masale an international brand. She says that she is about to bring some major changes to her company.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Oct 11: Shreyas Returns To Radhika Masale

Meanwhile, Saumitra rushes to hear Radhika's speech and asks Shanaya to wait inside. Shanaya asks Saumitra to keep his phone with her to avoid disturbances. Radhika further compares a business to a relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. She says that just like a mother-in-law retires and hands over all her duties and responsibilities to her daughter-in-law after marriage, she wants to retire from Radhika Masale and hand over her responsibilities to someone deserving and competent.

Radhika's announcement leaves everyone shocked except Gurunath ana Maya, who are confident that they will be in power soon. They are more delighted to hear about Radhika's retirement. Shanaya stops Radhika to take such a decision, but Radhika asks her to go back inside the cabin. Saumitra escorts Shanaya to the cabin, asking her to wait there.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: What Is Radhika's Next Movie Against Maya & Guru?

After a while, media personnel bombard Radhika with questions about her retirement and her replacement. Radhika addresses them patiently and begins to tell her exact plans about the company. While she is giving her speech, Gurunath intervenes. He tells Radhika to be bold and clear about her decision of merging Radhika Masale with SB Group of Companies. However, Radhika asks him to stay patient as she has decided not to merge Radhika Masale with SB Group of Companies. This news totally shocks Gurunath and Maya.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 12: Shreyas And Anand Trouble Gurunath

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 9: What Will Radhika Announce On Big Day?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.