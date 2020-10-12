'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Oct 11: Shreyas Returns To Radhika Masale

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Oct 10 episode begins with everyone waiting outside the office of Radhika Masale and wondering about the locked door. Anand tries to break the door by running into it. Anand runs towards the door and the door opens. He falls down. Radhika and Jenny get worried. Shanaya and Soumitra laugh at him. Shanaya says Anand bounced. Anand questions how the door opened. While everyone is baffled, Shreyas says he opened the door.

'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update

Everyone is shocked and happy to see Shreyas back. Radhika asks him if he was pranking on her last night. Shreyas apologises to Radhika and says he was pranking Anand and Soumitra. Anand says that they made him fall in love with Pinky and so he made him fall on the ground. Everyone laughs. Palwankar welcomes Shreyas back. He tells him that his seat is still vacant. He makes him sit in his place. Shreyas has an emotional moment. He again apologises to Radhika for his behaviour.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update Oct 9: What will Radhika announce on big day?

Shanaya gets a job

Shanaya asks Soumitra about last night. He jokes saying it was raining last night. Shanaya asks him about responses from people who heard her live show. Soumitra says they loved it. His RJ friend calls him. Shanaya gets excited listening to the news. Soumitra tells her that she might get an RJ job at his friend's office. Soumitra asks Shanaya to promise something to him. Soumitra tells her never to hurt Radhika and never break her trust. Shanaya happily agrees. She promises to do so. Soumitra feels happy seeing Shanaya's behaviour.

Everyone gathers for the pooja. Palwanakar gets the Ganesh idol and keeps in front of everyone. The pooja starts. After the pooja, Shanaya distributes the prasad to everyone. Gurunath and Maya also enter Radhika Masale's office. Shanaya gives them prasad. Maya denies. Anand informs Radhika about the media. Maya taunts Radhika. Radhika asks her to be patient until her announcement. Gurunath tries to start an argument.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update: What is Radhika's next movie against Maya & Guru?

Cold war between Soumitra and Gurunath-Maya

Palwankar tries to stop him. Radhika asks her associate to take care of Gurunath and Maya's needs. Soumitra says hello to Gurunath and Maya. He taunts them for not wishing their board of directors. Gurunath greets him. Soumitra taunts Maya. She says she didn't come to Radhika's office as SB Companies' CEO. Soumitra says he won't expel his efficient worker Maya from the company because she didn't greet him. Soumitra leaves. Gurunath calls Soumitra useless.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update October 7: Will Shreyas return to Radhika Masale?

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' written update October 6: Shanaya confronts Mr Banhatti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.