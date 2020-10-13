'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 12: Shreyas And Anand Trouble Gurunath

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko starts with Radhika asking Shanaya to wait inside her cabin. She asks Shanaya to wait inside till she calls her out. Shanaya tells Radhika that she won’t harass her and will stay away from Gurunath to avoid any arguments, but Radhika convinces her to wait inside. She tells Shanaya that she will ask Saumitra to give her company until she is being asked to come out.

Meanwhile, Anand, Saumitra and Panvalkar pull Shreyas’ leg. Jenny asks them to stop troubling him, but Shreyas tells her its fine if his people trouble him, adding that he has learnt how to laugh at himself. Radhika comes there and asks Saumitra to wait with Shanaya. At first, Saumitra denies waiting with Shanaya, but Radhika somehow convinces him.

Gurunath and Maya seem to be happy with everything around them. They assume that Radhika has already merged her company into SB Group of companies. They decide to turn Radhika’s company into a godown once they come into power. Just then, Anand and Shreyas come there to put up a flex. Anand purposely steps on Gurunath’s foot, hurting him badly. Anand and Shreyas then trouble Gurunath and Maya, making them furious.

Shanaya and Saumitra are waiting inside as Radhika instructed them. Shanaya asks him to get off his phone and talk to her. He tells her that he’s doing her work and gets a call from the team who were supposed to hire Shanaya for a job. They call him up and tell him that Shanaya has been shortlisted, but a financier's daughter has also applied for the same position, because of which it will be difficult for Shanaya to get the job. Shanaya tells them that she’s deserving to which they tell her that they will try hard to get her the job.

Radhika calls up Saumitra’s father asking him if he’s coming for the function. Saumitra’s father tells her that he’s too caught up with work and would not be able to attend the function. Radhika tells him that her decision will make him proud. The function starts with Panvalkar giving a small speech. Radhika comes in later and starts giving a speech. The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko ends with Radhika praising all employees of Radhika Masale.

