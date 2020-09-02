'Mazya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update September 1, 2020: Saumitra Is Trapped By Gurunath

In the September 1 episode of Mazya Navryachi Bayko, Shreyas will be seen showing Gurunath the ring. Meanwhile, Gurunath will be shocked upon learning that Shanaya wants to sleep beside Pinky. When Soumitra will attempt to tell the truth to Shanaya, Shreyas interrupts them. On the other hand, Radhika conveys her worries to Jenny and Anand.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update September 1, 2020

Saumitra has been trapped inside Gurunath’s house and he is trying to look for an escape. But Gurunath and Maya have made sure that Saumitra doesn’t get to leave the house. He has been forced to spend the night at his house. Radhika has already sensed that something’s going wrong and her suspicious is confirmed when she gets a call from Saumitra asking for help.

ALSO READ| Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 28: Gurunath To Expose Soumitra?

Shanaya decides to sleep in Pinky’s room

Shanaya makes a shocking decision to sleep beside Pinky in the night. Upon learning her decision, Gurunath and Maya both try to talk her out of it. However, she doesn’t change it. Frustrated Gurunath is worried that his plan will end up failing because of Shanaya. The later asks Pinky aka Saumitra to be comfortable in her room.

ALSO READ| 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 27: What Is Maya's Next Plan?

Meanwhile, Maya assures Gurunath that nothing will fail their plan as Shreyas will trouble Pinky either way because he is madly in love with her. On the other hand, Saumitra realises that there is no option left for him. He thinks to himself that he will have to reveal his hidden identity in front of Shanaya. Just when Saumitra is about to reveal himself, Shreyas enters the room making Saumitra aka Pinky withdraw his decision.

ALSO READ| 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Aug 31: Soumitra Asks Radhika For Help

Radhika’s worried about Soumitra

On the other hand, Radhika feels extremely concerned for Soumitra as she awaits his call. At the same time, Saumitra calls Radhika informing that he has been trapped by Gurunath and Maya. Worried Radhika suggests that she will enter Gurunath’s house and unveil his truth to everyone. However, Saumitra hangs up the phone assuring that he will take care of everything. Later, Radhika narrates her concern to Jenny and Anand and expresses that she knows all this facade is a part of Gurunath and Maya’s trap. She wants to save Saumitra before he falls in greater trouble. Stay tuned for further updates about Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

ALSO READ| Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 26: Will Soumitra Be Exposed?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.