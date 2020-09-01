'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Aug 31: Soumitra Asks Radhika For Help

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Aug 31 episode began with Saumitra calling Radhika and updating her about his situation. He tells her that Gurunath's house door has been locked from outside. Radhika gets shocked. Saumitra also tells her that the door will open the next morning. Radhika gets worried and thinks this was Gurunath and Maya's plan. He asks Radhika to help him. She suggests to tell the truth to everyone but Saumitra does not agree. Radhika says she will do something.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 28: Gurunath to expose Soumitra?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update August 31

Saumitra aka Pinky comes out of the washroom and sees Shreyas waiting outside. He shouts at him for following him everywhere. Shreyas tells Saumitra that he wants to talk to him the entire night. Pinky leaves. Maya and Gurunath are having a good laugh about Saumitra's bad situation. Maya tells Gurunath that Pinky must be going to the washroom and calling Radhika for help. Gurunath thanks Maya.

Pinky tries to unlock the door but fails. Shanaya tries to help but they have no luck in opening the door. Pinky tells Shanaya that she needs to get home as her parents are strict. Shanaya forces her to stay. But Pinky denies. Shanaya teases Pinky and Shreyas.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update for Aug 26: Will Soumitra be exposed?

Maya tells Pinky that they both will share the room for the night. Soumitra gets shocked. Maya gives Pinky her clothes to wear but Pinky denies saying she doesn't wear small clothes. Maya forces her and leaves. Gurunath tells Shreyas to share his room with Pinky for the night. Shreyas denies saying he respects her and, he won't do it. However, Gurunath convinces him. He says that they can spend time together. Shreyas agrees on one condition that if only Pinky allows this.

Soumitra again calls Radhika. She tells him they are still figuring out. Soumitra tells Anand to do something and get him out of the house. Anand asks him to wait patiently. Pinky aka Saumitra comes out of the washroom. Shreyas is again standing outside for her. Shreyas asks Pinky if she was comfortable sharing the room with him. Pinky denies and Shreyas says he will inform Gurunath. Anand plans to get Soumitra out. He calls the security at Gulmohar Society to ask him to unlock Gurunath’s house from outside. Kedya takes over the call and pretends to be the security guard.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 25: Gurunath & Maya plan to expose Soumitra

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai' Is One Of First Marathi Films To Get Trilogy?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.