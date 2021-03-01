Meet 'Bigg Boss Kannada' S8 Contestants Who'll Be On Screen For The Next 100 Days

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 had its grand launch yesterday, Sunday, February 28, 2021. Many of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house are known to the audience but some others are not very popular and are determined to make a mark. The opening night of the latest season opened with a bang with a lot of performances and hype. Kichcha Sudeep returned this season as the host of the show and welcomed the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants into the house. Get to know more about the contestants who made a grand entry into the house yesterday and who will be gracing your television screens for the next 100 days.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants

Dhanushree

Dhanushree is a huge TikTok sensation all over India and especially in the South. She now creates and produces content on Instagram. She was the first person to enter the Bigg Boss House.

Shubha Pooja

Actor Shubha Pooja was approached by the team of Bigg Boss Kannada for the last 7 seasons but had never agreed, Sudeep had said as her introduction. She was the second contestant to enter the house. She told Sudeep that she had no intention of joining the show but had been encouraged by her fiancée who said she made boring choices on her work front.

Shankar Ashwath

Son of late actor K.S Ashwath, Shankar Ashwath tried to make his mark in the entertainment business but failed. This led him to become a taxi-driver. He joined the Bigg Boss House to reclaim his fame.

Vishwanath Haveri

The 19-year-old singer will be the youngest ever Bigg Boss Kannada male contestant to enter the house. He aspires to be a playback-singer.

Vaishnavi Gowda

The popular serial actor who is famous for the smile on her face vowed never to compromise on her smile for the duration of her stay in the house.

KP Aravind

KP Aravind is an off-road Indian Motorcycle racer who entered the show on a bike. The racer has been a part of many international racing competitions and also acts as a stunt double for actors.

Nidhi Subbiah

The popular Kannada film actor has also played a part in the Bollywood film OMG! Oh My God.

Shamnath

Shamnath has been the writer, director and actor in the web-series Virgin Boys. He is also well-known for his comic videos on Instagram.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat

Bhat marked her entry into the house with her melodious singing. She said that having recently made peace with her body image, she hoped to spread the message of body positivity.

Manju Pavagada

The actor who hails from Bengaluru struggled for a while before managing to get his big break. He hopes to connect with people based on his struggle.

Divya Suresh

Suresh told Sudeep that both she and her mother were absolutely stunned to learn that she was selected for the show but that she was very happy for the opportunity.

Chandrakala Mohan

Mohan is known and appreciated for her critical theatre roles. She has also been a part of many popular Kannada films.

Raghu Gowda

He gained popularity during the lockdown when he came out with his humorous videos. He shared that though he always tries to stay positive and happy, he has a harrowing past.

Prashanth Sambargi

A popular businessman who aspires to be a politician, Sambargi said he was ready for the “mind games” to ensue.

Divya Uruduga

Uruduga is a social media personality who said the show was a great opportunity for her to make her mark.

Rajeev

Known not only for his roles in Kannada films but also for his skills in cricket, Rajeev is set to be a fan favourite.

Nirmala Chanappa

The actor who is a National Award Recipient and very philosophical in nature was the last to enter the Bigg Boss House.

