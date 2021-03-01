Meet Dhanushree, 'Bigg Boss 8' Kannada Contestant; Know More About The Content Creator

After seven successful seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, the makers launched their eighth season on the last Sunday of February 2021. Popular actor and host of the show Kichcha Sudeep introduced 17 contestants, who will participate in the reality show. As the premiere night started, Sudeep introduced the first contestant Dhanushree. As Dhanushree entered, many from the audience and viewers were curious to know more about Dhanushree.

Dhanushree in Bigg Boss 8

Interestingly, after a dance performance by former Bigg Boss contestant Niveditha Gowda, the audience was introduced to Dhanushree. She was a TikTok sensation, who now creates content on Instagram. Her content on the photo-video-sharing platform focuses on hair and skin care.

Apart from producing content on the mentioned subjects, Bigg Boss Kannada's Dhanushree also makes reels on popular dialogues and music clips. So far, the social media influencer has bagged more than 242k followers; and is still counting. And, as per her Insta-bio, she is a native of Bangalore.

READ | Fan Asks Mohanlal To Cast Her In 'Bigg Boss 4' And Here's What He Says

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Dhanushree shared a video, which is her introduction video of Bigg Boss 8. Instagramming the video, she wrote a brief caption in Kannada, which means, "Friends, I am very lucky to have heavenly supporters like you. Your appreciation and feedback for my work has helped me reach here. So much love!". Within a couple of hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 90k views; and is still counting.

READ | Kiccha Sudeep Reveals He Wanted To Quit 'Bigg Boss Kannada' After Season 6

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants

As mentioned above, 17 popular personalities have been locked in the house this year. Apart from Dhanushree, the list includes veteran film actors Shubha Poonja and Shankar Ashwath. A 19-year-old aspiring singer Vishwanath Haveri, Agnisakshi fame Vaishnavi Gowda, an Indian off-road motorcycle racer KP Aravind, actor Nidhi Subbaiah and social media influencer Shamanth, are a few to name among the 17 contestants. Interestingly, the makers will allow the fans of Bigg Boss Kannada to stream on Voot Select for 24 hours. The live feed will be streaming from Monday to Friday.

READ | 'Bigg Boss Kannada' 8's Revamped Kitchen Setup Revealed, Fans Say 'excited To Watch'

READ | How To Vote For 'Bigg Boss Season 3 Malayalam'? A Handy Guide For Voting Process

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.