'Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali' Serial's Cast: Details About The Actors & Their Characters

Star Plus has kept its audience entertained with its wide variety of daily soaps and TV shows. The channel is now back again with a new TV show for its viewers. The show titled Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali premiered yesterday on February 15. The first episode of the show has been received well by the viewers. The promos of the show had already created the hype of the show. As the first episode of the serial is released, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial's cast. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial's characters, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial's cast

Shivangi Khedkar as Pallavi Deshmukh

Actor Shivangi Khedkar is playing one of the lead roles of Pallavi Deshmukh in the cast of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial. She made her debut in the Tollywood industry before making her entry into the Hindi entertainment. The show is her debut on Hindi television. Her role is that of a widowed woman who loves her family and will sacrifice everything to fulfil their needs.

Sai Ketan Rao as Raghav

Actor Sai Ketan Rao is seen doing the male lead of the show Raghav. His character is of a rich and self-made man with a lot of pain in his past. He has also enjoyed a successful acting career in the Telugu entertainment industry. He regularly posts pictures from his glamorous photoshoots on his Instagram.

Milind Phatak as Vijay Deshmukh

Popular Marathi actor Milind Phatak’s role of Vijay Deshmukh is one of the important Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial's characters. He is playing the role of Pallavi’s father in law. Milind Phatak has acted in several Marathi and Hindi movies and TV shows. He is best known for his roles in movies like Aashiqui 2, Satrangi Re, White Lilly & Night Rider among others

Asmita Ajgaonkar as Pallavi’s mother in law

Actor Asmita Ajgaonkar plays the role of Pallavi’s mother in law in the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial's cast. She has played several roles in Marathi movie sand TV shows. She was last seen in the Marathi show Shubhmangal Online.

Snehal Reddy as Sulochana Deshmukh

Snehal Reddy will be playing the role of Sulochana Deshmukh in the cast of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali serial. Snehal Reddy is a known face in the Hindi TV industry. She has played roles in popular TV shows like Mere Sai. Her Instagram is full of her pictures from her co-stars on set.

