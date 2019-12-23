'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' And Other Shows That Prove Age Does Not Matter In Love

During the winter season, one does not like to do anything else other rather cuddle up in a corner with a hot cuppa and binge watch on shows all day. While you may not be able to do this throughout the week, weekends are the time to give in your cravings. So here is a list of shows that prove love does not look at age. Check them out:

Shows that prove age is actually not a bar

1. Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Bade Acche Lagte Hain, a popular Hindi show, follows the story of a businessman in his 40s and a woman in her 30s agreeing to marry each other. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, the show traces their process of slowly falling in love with each other. It was one of the most-watched television shows of 2011 and ran on the screens for almost three years.

2. Hum Tum And Them

Hum Tum And Them follows the story of two middle-aged parents who take on the risk of falling in love and age when one thinks that love does not exist in their lives anymore. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles. The problem in their love story starts when their kids do not bond with each other causing a chaotic situation to rise.

3. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Another Shweta Tiwari starrer on the list, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan depicts the story of how a young girl helps her widowed father to find love again. From introducing him to new-age dating tactics to helping him realise his feelings, the father-daughter duo is a treat to watch. He then goes on to meet Shweta Tiwari and slowly develops feelings for her.

