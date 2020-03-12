'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 11: Amber And Guneet Almost Find Pummy

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber and Guneet reaching a dead end while going to find Pummy. Guneet is worried sick about her mother. Amber then calls Ghanshyam and asks for the landmark. Ghanshyam then explains where he is. Amber informs Guneet that the place is not too far. Guneet and Amber and take another route and drive to the place.

Amber then calls Nia and informs her that he is in Vrindavan, Guneet cuts in and tells her that they have lost Pummy. Nia is surprised and asks them how is that possible. Amber asks Nia to eat food and sleep as early as possible. Guneet and Amber talk to each other, Amber reassures Guneet that they will find Pummy, there is no need to worry.

Guneet falls asleep in the Jeep. Amber then tries to wake up Guneet but is lost in her. He wakes her up and informs her that the vehicle is shut down. He asks her to give it a push. The vehicle starts after the push. They exchange and takes turns at driving. All this while a romantic song is playing in the background.

Nia and Kajal are sitting and eating in the office. Kajal then gets an invite from Swara for the Holi party. They are all praises about Swara and want her to work in their project. Nia and Kajal are excited about the work that will take off. They are happy about the business venture and hug each other.

Guneet and Amber finally reach the place that Ghanshyam informed them about. They start looking around for Pummy. They are desperately searching for Pummy. They then find a flower vendor who informs that Pummy has gone away with a hippy group, who were under the influence of some alcoholic substance. Then they come to know that she has gone to Mathura. They all head to Mathura.

Everyone is headed to Mathura. They halt at a restaurant. Amber is on call and finds Pummy. He is happy that they have found her. He informs Guneet, she is enthralled, and almost hugs Amber. They go to the place where they will find Pummy. On the way, Amber buys ice candies for Guneet. They talk through the Jeep ride. Amber has packed Parathas for Guneet, which she eats and enjoys. The two of them are happy.

It is almost night time. They have reached a place, but the place is rather shady. They cannot find Pummy. They cannot find her on the road, but she is someplace inside. Guneet is worried. But Amber tells her that she needs to have her time and will come out of the engagement shock in some time. Amber tries to make her understand everything. Amber says that she is dependent on Guneet and needs to understand Pummy.

Amber is being extremely nice about everything and Guneet cannot control herself but ask why he is so nice. Amber tells her that it's all because of her. He tells her that she makes him feel good.

