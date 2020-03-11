'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' March 10 Written Update: Amber And Guneet Drive To Find Pummy

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for March 10

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber sending a home parlour service to Guneet. Guneet says that why is Amber being so nice. Is he out of his mind or something? Guneet asks Amber if something is wrong, why is he being so nice as he is normally frustrated in life. Amber says that he has learned all that from Guneet. She is the one who helps when not as for it. Guneet is shocked. But then Amber tells him that no woman is present at the moment at home, so she should take the service. Guneet agrees to take the home parlour service. Amber then asks Guneet to sit on the recliner chair. Guneet feels pampered and nice. Guneet is still shocked by Amber’s nice behaviour.

Cut to Nia’s proposal meeting. Swara is seen alongside Nia’s team and Kabir’s team. Both the teams want to scout her as their financial advisor. Swara makes one thing clear that she will select whichever team rather fairly. Nia and Kajal explain Swara that she has the freedom to work with them, which will not be the case with Vnet which is Kabir and Shri’s team. They explain to her that all the work will be credited to her and not the company if she works with them.

Guneet is enjoying her home alone day. She is relaxing at home and calls it a dream as she is alone. She is getting salon and spa work done at home. Amber feels good that he could help her relax.

Cut to office, Nia and Kajal are trying their best to impress Swara. Even Kabir and Shri are trying their best to have Swara in their team. The two teams offer her attractive packages. Kabir and Shri try to take Nia and Kajal down by calling their company nothing.

Cut to Guneet’s room, she is happy that Amber did so many things even though they were all through coincidence. Guneet wants to thank him personally but she fears that he will burst out in anger. Downstairs, Amber is relaxing on his chair. He gets a call from Ghanshyam that he lost Pummy. Amber yells at Ghanshyam, Guneet then hears her that his mother is lost. Then the two travel to the location. They take an open-air Jeep. Amber is worried about Guneet’s hair. Guneet then tells that she is not worried about her hair but her mother. Meanwhile, Ghanshyam tries to find Pummy along with other ladies in the tour group. They search for her but then could not find her.

Amber and Guneet then stop and take a break. They talk to Ghanshaym and ask him to send the location. Amber then asks her if she has ever been to Vrindavan. But she says that she is not interested in roaming the place, she wants to find her mother. They drive faster to the location in Vrindavan.

Cut to Nia and Amber’s office, they working really hard and did not know what the time is! Nia is surprised her dad has not called them for dinner yet. They find out that no one is home. Guneet and Amber are driving towards the place, but they get lost.

