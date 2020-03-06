'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 5: Amber Wants To Confess To Guneet Properly

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for March 5

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber waiting inside the house with the cookies. Nia then comes in and looks sad. Amber asks her what happened. Nia then says that Randeep is leaving for America to do business. Amber says that it's good. Nia then starts eating cookies. Amber says that she should not eat cookies or she will become fat.

Then Guneet walks in, Amber asks Guneet if she wants to eat cookies. Amber asks her to eat. Guneet is doubting whether Amber has made the cookies and if yes, then why has he made it. She then eats it. Guneet is devouring on the cookies. Amber asks if the cookies are good. Guneet says that it is better than her favourite cookies. Then Guneet doubts that he has mixed something weird into the cookies. Then Amber says that it is a peace offering. Then Guneet asks if Amber is feeling pity for her after everything! Amber says no. Guneet is surprised, she is asking again if it is a peace offering. Guneet then shakes her hand with Amber. Nia witnesses everything. Guneet takes more cookies.

Guneet then says that she has been hiding something from Amber. She reveals to him that Randeep has been sleeping in the first-floor room. Amber is expressionless. Nia is thinking that why is she saying anything. He reacts, surprisingly he says that Guneet can do whatever she wants to do at home. Guneet and Nia both are surprised. Amber is not making a scene and makes no fuss. Things are fine. Guneet and Nia are still shocked. Guneet asks Amber is he is hurt in the head. He then reacts according to what they expect. Nia is also asking what happened? But then he says that everything is fine.

Amber then goes to Pandey and then tells him that everything worked out well. Guneet accepted the cookies and she is staying. They are not leaving. Pandey is saying that he is happy that his friend is in love. They are both giggling and laughing, making poetry. Pandey than asks Amber when is she going, to tell the truth to Guneet. He says that he does not know how or when to express his love for Guneet.

Cut to Kajal and Nia, they are pitching their web development proposal to the investors. They are excited to get their start-up going. They explain the entire structure to everyone. The investors are doubtful about what he will gain. Nia and Kajal say that there are many risks as they are a small set-up. Kajal and Nia are both disappointed and leave.

Cut to Amber’s office, he is introducing a new package to everyone. Amber is explaining how the next travel package for the agency. Ghansyham and the other workers are questioning the plan as the plan is towards only older people. Ambers clears that even old people and elders need to have a life as they are important.

Amber then goes into Pummy’s floor. He is asking Pummy about the travel package if she wants to go for a retreat. Amber wants to send her on a trip as he needs time to talk to Guneet. He wants Pummy to go so that he has enough time to talk to Guneet. But Pummy says that she does not want to go anywhere. Guneet then walks in and asks what happened. Guneet says that the travel plan is good. Pummy then blabbers about what has happened after the engagement. Pummy says that Guneet should go for the trip if she is interested. Amber convinces Pummy and says sorry about everything he has ever done, Guneet and Pummy are surprised. But then Pummy agrees to go for the trip.

