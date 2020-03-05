'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 4: Amber Makes Cookies For Guneet

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for March 4

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Guneet telling Pummy that despite her anger and regrets, no matter what Pummy thinks, Guneet has done right the thing by telling Anurag the truth and calling off the engagement. Pummy says that there was no gain over all this. She is not listening to Pummy. Amber overhears everything. Guneet wants to eat some cookie, but it is not available in the store, Amber hears all of this.

Amber then comes downstairs and talks to Pandey. Pandey asks why Amber is smirking so much. Amber says he feels good that there is noise in the house again. Things are brighter again. Pandey taunts him that is he smiling for Pummy or his love Guneeet. They are talking about how things are unexpected. Pandey asks him to try to make Guneet look for him.

Cut to Nia and Randeep, they are seen enjoying on a bike. Nia and Randeep are having a lot of fun. At home, Pandey asks what to do ahead. Amber says that he will make cookies at home. He starts prepping for making the cookie. Pandey is helping him out. They are fighting over the recipe and what the items go in. Pandey asks him to go out and get the ingredients. Amber is making a mess out of the recipe. They start singing and making cookies, music plays in the background and Amber is all happy. After helping out for a while Pandey leaves for his clinic.

Shanti comes in and sees that the kitchen is a mess, Ghanshyam also follows her. She asks him to escape, but Amber sees them. Amber asks them to taste the cookies. Amber asks them how the cookies are. They both say that it is very good. He asks them not to lie about how the cookies are tasting. Then the driver comes in and gives an honest review that the cookies are bad. He asks them all to wait as he makes another batch of cookies. They look at him in shock. He brings the second batch, they taste it and say that it's bad. Amber makes a third batch. The third batch turns out good, both Shanti and Ghanshyam love the cookies and the driver also loves them. Then Amber realises that cookies will not be enough for Guneet. He thinks of something.

Kabir then comes home. He asks for Nia to Amber and asks him if she is fine. Amber says she is fine. Kabir tries to explain himself to Amber, he says that there are bosses over him, who can make direct decisions. Kabir then asks where is Nia. Randeep and Nia return from their fun bike ride. She asks him to drop her off from a certain distance from home.

At home, Amber says it okay to Kabir and then makes him taste cookies. Kabir then asks for Nia. Amber says that Nia is out for lunch with Randeep. Amber says if she can get the job back. Outside the home, Randeep asks for a hug from Nia. While they are hugging Nia smiles. At home, Kabir says that he cannot help Nia this time. Kabir then leaves, he witnesses Randeep and Nia’s hug. He recalls all that Nia has ever said. He connects the dots that she likes him. Kabir leaves, he is shattered. Randeep then says bye to Nia. They do not want to leave, but they do.

