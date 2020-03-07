'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 6: Amber And Guneet Dance

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates for March 6

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber asking Pummy to go for the trip alone. Guneet then consults with Amber if it is alright for Pummy to go all alone. Amber then assures her that there are other women and also Ghanshyam with them who will look after them throughout the trip.

Guneet takes all the expense details, name of others who are going and more as she is anxious about sending her mother alone. Guneet then asks Amber about the fees. Amber says that it is all fine and they can settle it when the rent is due. Amber says do not think about everything so much as will manage everything.

Nia and Kajal then walk in. They are talking about the investor meeting. They wonder how will it go if they cannot show proof of their profits. They discuss their future plans on how to pitch for investments. Amber listens to all their queries and then says that it is very common to face rejections at first. Amber tells them that even as they are freshers, they have a lot to do.

Guneet then walks in and then says that the trip he booked could have been more profitable if only it was Guneet’s way. Meanwhile, Nia and Kajal are discussing their projects and pitches, they feel the need for a financial advisor. Amber tells them he can help. Guneet says that he will lose his temper over everything, do not take his help.

Amber disagrees while offering cookies to Kajal and Guneet. Amber then tells Guneet to make arrangements for her mother’s trip. Guneet then hands over the trips finance sheet and leaves.

Cut to office, Kabir is seen yelling at Shri. He is bringing back what Shri had done to Nia. Shri says that he did not wish to do anything to Nia as she is a friend. However, he couldn’t help whatever happened. Kabir is angry and heartbroken. He tells Shri that Nia is with Randeep now and it is all because of the things that happened in the office. Nia is not in his life anymore!

Nia is taking a call and then walks into her room. Kajal then calls Kabir and asks him for a financial advisor’s contact. Kabir then tells Kajal to not contact him regarding financial work. Kajal gets pissed and says that it's fine and ends the call. Nia then comes out and says that she knows someone and that person can help them.

Cut to the first floor of the house, Pummy is ready to leave. She, however, expresses her concern over Guneet and tells her she is still disappointed. Pummy leaves. After this Guneet and Amber are in a celebratory mood. The two start dancing in their own homes. Guneet is treating herself after a sigh of relief from her mother.

Cut to Pandey, he asks Amber if Amber was able to impress Guneet. Amber tells him that all that he has been able to do so far is get Pummy out of the house. Pandey then reminds Amber that his plans never turn out good. Amber asks him to shut his mouth.

Nia and Kajal reach an office. They are there to meet Swara Joshi. Swara is a young entrepreneur and Nia and Kajal explain everything to them. Kabir comes in to meet Swara in the same place. However, he does not notice Kajal and Nia. Nia is explaining everything to Swara, however, she tells them that she is caught up in the moment.

Nia and Kajal are disappointed. After Nia and Kajal leave, Kabir meets Swara. Kabir is in search of a financial advisor. Kabir asks for her help. Cut to home, Nia and Amber are setting up a new office space with the help of Kajal.

