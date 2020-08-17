Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Talks To Son After 3 Months; Pens Emotional Note

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli on August 16 took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with his son Reyansh. As seen in the pic, the father-son duo is caught in a candid moment. Through the caption, Abhinav Kohli revealed that he got to speak to his son after a good long gap of three months.

On sharing the picture, Abhinav also expressed that happiness had knocked on his door after months. He wrote, "Today I spoke for quite some time with Reyansh on video call after three months. I am hopeful I will meet him soon. You all have really supported me. Thank You. Initially, the trolling was immense but your support gave me strength, now your support has won and the trolling dwindled."

On August 6, Abhinav Kohli had posted another picture with his and Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh on his Instagram feed. On sharing the pic, through the caption, he expressed that it was 83 days and he wasn't able to meet his son. Abhinav also revealed that he missed talking to his son. He wrote, "I miss our drives. I miss you in my GODEE. Sadness grows day by day. I don’t know how long it will take before I can hug you."

Abhinav also talked about the law that kept him away from his own son. He continued, "Our law has become such that a son can be snatched away from his father by the mother. And the father has to pray to the court just to meet his son. The police is helpless. This law is so cruel."

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak makes her film debut

Along with Reyansh, Shweta Tiwari also has a daughter, Palak. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Palak Tiwari unveiled the first look poster of her film on July 29 and thanked Vivek and Vishal Mishra for the opportunity. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment.

Reyansh and Palak celebrate Rakshabandhan

On August 3, Shweta Tiwari gave a sneak peek into how her kids Reyansh and Palak celebrated Rakshabandhan at home. As seen in the pictures, Palak planted a kiss on Reyansh's hand and tied a rakhi. Shweta called them her 'most precious'.

