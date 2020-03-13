'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 12: Guneet And Amber Enjoy Holi

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 5: Amber Wants To Confess To Guneet Properly

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

In the latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as Guneet and Amber are driving towards another location to find Pummy, their Jeep is broken. Guneet is worried that everything is going wrong at this moment when she is trying to search for her mom. Amber then plays a song for her to relax. Amber tells Guneet that things will go alright. Guneet says that if she does not have anything, how will she reach them. Amber says that someone will lend the phone.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 11: Amber And Guneet Almost Find Pummy

Amber tried to repair the car, but it's still not moving. They cannot repair the car there, so Amber calls Ghanshyam and asks him to look for Pummy for more time. Then Amber lies in front of Guneet that Ghanshyam has found Pummy so that Guneet could relax.

Then Amber starts a bonfire and wishes Guneet Holi greetings with a smile. Guneet is surprised that Amber is happily wishing her and tells him that he has changed. Amber says that he has not changed. However, Amber and Guneet have a good time by the fire.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' March 10 Written Update: Amber And Guneet Drive To Find Pummy

Guneet then says that Amber is smiling and happy because he is talking to the online person. Amber says that no, but Guneet thinks that he must be changed to a good person because of the person he is chatting with. Guneet then says that she should meet the online person and thank her for making Amber a better person.

Guneet then falls asleep in the Jeep. Amber, on the other hand, does not try to sleep as he snores a lot and does not want to wake Guneet. He tries to keep awake. Amber then talks to himself and says that he is changed, but because of Guneet. He tells himself that he is doing weird things for Guneet. Amber then falls asleep, he starts snoring, he realises and then wakes up.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | March 6: Amber And Guneet Dance

Cut to Nia and Kajal reach Swara’s home. They are pleased with the decorations and food of Holi. Swara asks them to relax and not think about the proposal for a while. She will only inform them after the party. Kajal and Nia then discuss Guneet and Amber. They say that something is happening between the two. Nia is worried about Guneet.

Amber and Guneet finally reach Mathura and are asking about the whereabouts of Pummy to different people. Then one man directs them to the way the group of people with Pummy have gone. They go towards the place.

Kajal is busy enjoying the dance session whereas Nia is looking on. Nia is having flashbacks of their previous Holi. Kabir also walks into the party. He is also thinking about the same old days.

Finally, Pummy is found. She is enjoying with a group of foreigners. Pummy is drinking and enjoying with them. Even Kabir and Nia start dancing and enjoying the dance sessions. Everyone forgets about worries and businesses for a moment. Swara witnesses that they can still be friends. Swara wishes Kabir and they hug each other.

Cut to Amber and Guneet, they find the group of people who Pummy was with. Amber then drinks Bhang, an alcoholic drink and says that Pummy cannot be found without it. Then Guneet also drinks it. They start dancing on songs and start enjoying Holi instead of finding Pummy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.