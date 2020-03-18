'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 17: Nia Wants To Talk To Kabir But Cannot

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Nia finding out that her dad Amber is in love with Guneet, it is not merely a crush as he is describing her qualities like an observant lover. Amber is lost in thoughts spent with Guneet and does not hear what Nia has to say. Nia then tears the paper that she was writing the good points on and leaves. Nia goes to her room, she is trying to digest everything. Nia wants to call Kabir and tell him everything, but she cannot. Meanwhile Amber is looking at Guneet’s house in hopes of seeing her. On the other hand, Nia is starting to believe that Guneet is her dad’s lover.

Cut to Guneet, she calls up Pandey in hopes of finding out what Amber really wanted from the entire trip. Pandey, however, has no clue about any underlying motto that Amber had. Guneet replies that he is not a good liar as it is obvious that Amber is hiding something. She tells him to take training from Amber for lying. Pandey responds that they have not been in contact much, he does not know about Amber’s whereabouts. Guneet responds by saying that he does not talk about Guneet to Amber. He makes it clear that he does not know why Amber sent Pummy for the trip.

Cut to office, Kajal advises Nia to call Kabir. Nia is confused and says that her dad has fallen in love. Kajal is surprised and wants to know who it is, Nia, reveals that it is Guneet. Nia is having a tough time imagining the two together. Kajal is in need of serious advice, however, Kajal says she is the last person to take advice from, Nia should take suggestions from Kabir. Nia is hesitating to call Kabir, she believes that he might not be interested in talking to her the same way before. Nia then asks Kajal to pretend that she is Kabir, Kajal agrees. Nia then asks all kind of questions to Kajal who is pretending to be Kabir, but her answers do not satisfy Nia. Kajal however simply puts it that Amber will not prefer to go on if Nia is not happy with his emotions.

Cut to Swara and Kabir in the office, he is showing her around. Kabir ensures that Swara will profit out of the deal. Swara handshakes on it and also hugs Kabir. Kabir is worried that Swara took the work because she and Kabir had a past. Swara then reacts by blurting out I love You. Kabir is worried, but Swara says that relax it’s a joke. She says that she will not do anything like that. Swara actually loved the proposal by Kabir’s company. However, Kabir misses his friend Nia in all this. Shri, on the other hand, is happy that Swara is in the team, but Kabir might lose his best friend over the company.

Cut to Amber, he is seen asking Guneet to come to his house. He then asks Guneet to drive the bike as he sits on the extra seat. Guneet is happy to do that. She rides the bike. However, a stone comes on the way and causes the extension of the bike to separate and Amber has no control. He yells for help from Guneet. It is not actually happening, but it's his imagination. Guneet comes down and asks him something.

Guneet wants answers after threatening two people. She is finally asking Amber, why he sent off Pummy for two days. He reveals that he wanted Guneet to stay peacefully for some time, without the constant reminder of her engagement breaking. He wanted her to relax for a while. Guneet is surprised that he was worried about her. She asks him, why would he think like that, why would he change his ways? Nia has come in and listens to the conversation. Guneet is still connecting the dots. She says that cookies, parlour time and the trip were all his plan, but for what? Then Nia comes in and says that it was actually her who thought of everything. Guneet is surprised, she says that she could not believe when someone is doing something like this. She thanks both Amber and Nia.

