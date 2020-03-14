'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 13: Guneet And Amber Talk About Online Dating

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan March 13 written update

The latest Mere Dad ki Dulhan episode starts with Guneet and Amber entering a temple. Both of them are completely out of their senses because of consuming bhang. Guneet runs to a woman and asks her if she is her mother. Both Guneet and Amber are desperate to find Guneet’s mother. Since there are a lot of women playing Holi, Amber suggests Guneet to pick any of them as her mother.

Amber and Guneet engage in some banter after this suggestion. During their argument, Guneet notices her mother Pammi and shouts “Maa”. But Pammi is busy playing lathmar-holi with the other women. A crowd has gathered in the temple veranda and people are busy playing lathmar-holi. Guneet and Amber soon join the gathering. Amber picks up two shields and starts approaching the crowd of people playing lathmar-holi. Pammi does not notice Amber and hits him with her stick, Guneet also gets excited seeing the crowd playing holi and also hits Amber by mistake. Guneet notices her mother and they both hug whereas Amber is left on the side tending to his wounds.

Swara, Kabir, Kajal, and Nia engage in some discussion after their holi party. Swara points out the similarities between her and Kajal and Nia. Soon, Swara announces that she has chosen WeNet’s account. Kabir and Nia end up fighting over this. Nia also ends up giving Swara an emotional speech since she is hurt by Swara's decision. After this argument, Nia leaves the Holi party along with Kajal.

After some time, Amber and Guneet talk about the onliner guy NDP. Guneet keeps on talking about him but fails to notice Amber’s desperation to tell her the truth. Soon their discussion ends and Guneet, Pammi and Amber go back home. Kajal and Nia, on the other hand, are trying to sort out their business after losing the deal to WeNet.

Soon Nia hears somebody knocking on the door. As she opens the door she sees her father and helps him enter the house as he is still under the influence of bhang. After some time Nia is washing her father’s hair and they start discussing about Guneet. The discussion continues when the father-daughter duo are in the kitchen after some time. Soon the duo start discussing Amber’s love life. The discussion gets intense and Amber tells his daughter that Guneet Sikkha is Baawra Mann. Nia is left speechless by this revelation.

