'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | February 14: Amber & Guneet Ready To Meet Each Other

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a large fan following in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Read Also: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates Of February 10: Guneet Saves Amber From Police

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' written update

The episode started with Amber calling a technician to fix the Wi-fi connection but instead, the guy takes a bath in Amber’s bathroom and praises it. Guneet and Amber both scold the guy and asks him to fix the problem at once. Nia gets home and tells her father that she was with Randeep in the office last night, that made Amber really angry.

Guneet’s mother is dropped home by Anurag. She said Anurag took good care of her. Guneet thanks Anurag for his cooperation and ends up saying yes for the Roka ceremony.

Read Also: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 11: Nia Sneaks Randeep Into The House

Nia inquires about Amber’s chat friend when he tells her that she is putting too much pressure on him. He leaves and opens the app and Baawra Mann sends a text saying she said yes for the Roka Ceremony. Amber gets very upset and types a provocative statement that he sends mistakenly which Guneet sees and decides not to text back. Guneet tells Randeep about saying yes to Anurag but she stills feels something for her chat friend and wants to meet him.

Amber and Guneet’s mother get into an ugly argument as he blocked her way up the stairs. Guneet comes and defends her mother and also adds that he and all other man are mannerless. Nia comes to Amber asking what was wrong.

Amber explains everything that happened including the last text of his. Nia advises him to woo his chat friend by complimenting about her clothes and all. Amber takes the advice and sends a text saying how special he feels after she has come into his life and how he feels everything changed for the better since then. This made Guneet smile at the phone.

Randeep visits Amber’s office to get an agreement signed when he receives a call from Guneet. Randeep thanks her for teaching him how to handle Amber and how he is taking a risk for his business. Amber hears everything that Randeep said and shouts at him and leaves.

Amber yells at Guneet after reaching home and asks her to leave his house. Amber ends up making personal comments that starts a huge fight between them. He also said that when she leaves the house, he will apparently celebrate Diwali.

Read Also: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 12: Randeep Fights With Amber Again

Guneet starts packing her bags and leaves a text saying she wants to meet him. Randeep comes home to apologise to Guneet but she feels it is not his fault and everything is happening for the good. Nia comes home as her father was very angry and asks him about his chat friend.

That is when Amber received the text and within a fraction of seconds his mood changes. He agrees to meet her whenever it is convenient for her. She tells him that she would be holding an orange stole and that is how he can recognise her.

They both get ready and leave for the date. Both of them reach the spot and Amber gets shocked to see Guneet standing at the table holding the stole. This is how the episode ended.

Read Also: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 13: Guneet As Amber About His Chat Buddy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.