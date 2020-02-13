'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates For February 12: Randeep Fights With Amber Again

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought-out, which is why the show has garnered so many fans in a short span of time. The show revolves around the sweet-and-sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber training in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag style. He is seen keeping himself fit. Just then he comes across an old friend, who mocks him for the sudden urge to keep fit. He asks whether Amber is running away from his wife or running for his girlfriend.

Cut to the house, Guneet helps Nia let Randeep out safely without anyone seeing him. They are speaking in some code language, to this Randeep says if he is a parcel that is being delivered. Then before Randeep leaves, Nia says that she will call him and inform when he can come home at the night. Randeep says that he will not be coming in. Randeep explains that he will have to work hard to save the world.

Cut to Amber, he is still talking to his friend who is curious about why Amber is exercising. Further in the episode, Nia is on call with Kabir, she is worried about where her dad went in the morning. Kabir says that he had got a call from the landline number of Nia’s home. Just then Amber walks in. Then she asks where was he for so long. Then Amber tells Nia that he was out for jogging. Then she makes a sly face and asks him if he does not want to go to the office. She tells him to eat breakfast and go to the office. Nia finally compliments him and tells him he looks good.

In the office, Amber is yelling at his co-workers. They are all not at work because they haven’t been paid. Randeep enters and says that it is because of weak manpower. Then Randeep says that he will ask for more money from his dad. Then they have a conversation about reinforcing the work. All the workers agree to another loan from his dad.

Amber then calls Nia and says that Randeep is creating problems. He shuts her down by saying that she is on Randeep's side. Nia then talks about Amber to Kabir, but she ends up talking about Randeep instead. Kabir gets annoyed.

At Guneet and Pummy’s house, Anurag is having a conversation with Guneet. They are talking about new opportunities and how Guneet is new to everything. Then Pummy leaves the house with Anurag to go to Noida.

Guneet then texts No Drama Please and tells him about the selfish nature of humans. She then gets a call from her work-place. Cut to Amber’s home, he is having a heated argument about work. Just then windows start shaking, the weather does not seem good.

Amber closes the doors and windows, it starts thundering. He is also irritated that his phone is not working properly. Then he calls Kabir and tells him that the phone is not working. Amber then asks about Nia and asks her to come home as the weather is bad.

Nia is seen working late at the office, her friends suggest her to leave for home, but she says she has to file the things in. Then she receives a message from Randeep, who asks her where she is. Even though he is already in her office, he messages her and says that he wants to meet. Then he suddenly surprises her in the office. They are talking about their work and their US trip.

At Amber’s home, he is waiting to get through a call with Nia. Just then he receives a message from Bawra Mann. He asks her to meet. Will Amber and Bawra Mann meet?

