'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates Of February 10: Guneet Saves Amber From Police

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered so many fans in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

Anurag is seen promising Guneet about their future and their expectations are lined up with each other. Meanwhile, police have reached the house and they are seen questioning Amber near the theatre. Guneet sees this all this and tries to interfere in between. Amber says he does not need such a help and they quarrel with each other. Then cut-to home, Anurag drops Guneet at home and Amber is seen waiting for Guneet. They have another fight with each other outside the home. Further Amber warns Guneet that if she mentions anything about the theatre incident then he will raise the rent.

After they go inside, Nia is seen keeping a magazine inside Amber’s room. Nia then sees Amber enter and asks him about his whereabouts. She is curious to see Amber and Guneet together. Guneet saves Amber by saying that he had been to the chemist. But Amber tells the truth and says that he went to see Deepika Padukone’s new poster. Nia laughs at this. Nia then calls up Kabir and says that his behaviour has changed, she says that Amber is up to something.

Further Amber is furious over the magazine and tears it away. He resents the dating tips and feels that his actions are out of his age. Cut to Guneet and Ruhi, they are seen entering a restaurant and Amber is texting Guneet constantly. Amber is not focused at work and his employees Upadhya and Ghanshyam notice this in his work. Amber and Guneet both cannot concentrate on their ongoing work and they see that he has changed a little bit. They inform Nia about Amber’s changed behaviour and she starts thinking.

Then Amber is seen looking for Bawra Mann in a restaurant. He tries to find her but she has already left the restaurant. He sees the wrong person and thinks that she is Bawra Mann, but her husband shows up. Once again he leaves the place as he is unable to find Bawra Mann.

Cut to outside Amber’s home, Nia sees Randeep outside the house sleeping inside a car and she recalls their last conversation. Nia asks him why is he staying in a car and he says that he has been removed both from work and home. Nia arranges a temporary stay for him.

Then Kabir reaches Amber’s home, he asks Amber if he is seeing someone. To this, he says that he has never dated anyone after his wife Anjali. Now he fears the unknown and thinks that things won't go well. Just then Guneet and Ruhi walk in.

