'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 17 | Amber And Guneet Resent Each Other

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a large fan following in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The episode starts with Guneet suggesting the song, ‘Aaj unse pehli mulakat hogi’. The singer at the restaurant sings the song. Amber, on the other hand, is shocked to see Guneet who is ‘Bawra Mann’. He is seen simply standing and looking from afar and cannot approach her. Multiple thoughts pass through Amber’s mind. He says no to himself for meeting her. Amber connects the dots and understands that all this while he had been messaging Guneet. He is taken aback by the situation and walks out of the restaurant.

Guneet, on the other hand, is waiting for ‘No Drama Please’ and is disappointed. Amber is furious while driving back home. Cut to the restaurant, Guneet realises that he is not turning up. Then Nia is seen calling Kabir, who is on his way along with some friends to Nia’s home. They are hoping that Amber’s date goes well.

Further Pummy enters the kitchen downstairs in Nia’s home. Nia is angry at Pummy for ruining Amber’s mood earlier. Pummy is making kheer for Guneet as her engagement has been finalised with Anurag. Cut to Kabir driving, he sees Amber drive past his car. Kabir realises that the date did not go well.

Amber sees Pummy downstairs. He tries to sneak in, but Pummy sees him. He starts fighting with Pummy. Nia stops him from fighting with her again. Then Nia asks about the date, he is not ready to talk about it as he is disturbed over Guneet being Bawra Mann.

Kabir enters and Nia tells everyone that the date did not go well. Cut to Amber’s room, he breaks down over everything. He uninstalls the application on which they used to chat. Amber cannot stop crying. He constantly tells himself that he cannot do it.

Cut to Guneet, she is still waiting at the restaurant. She also breaks down at this point. She calls someone, as her voice is breaking, she asks the person to pick her up. Cut to Amber’s home, Nia and her friends are talking about the date and discussing that Amber will eventually find someone. But they still worry about what exactly happened at the date.

Nia is worried about her dad and goes up to check on him. He is lying down on the bed and Nia notices that Amber has a fever. Nia feels bad for him. The person Guneet called was Randeep, she is weeping and blames herself about everything. She says that her relationship with Anurag is good, but she is ruining everything by believing in someone who does not exist.

Randeep is not able to console Guneet. She is constantly crying. Randeep drops Guneet at home and asks her if she is okay. Both Amber and Guneet are worried and think about the whole situation. Will Amber and Guneet ever be together or will Guneet ever find out that the person she was texting is Amber!

