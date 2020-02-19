'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates February 18 | Amber Reveals Guneet's Truth To Anurag

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline of the show is unique and well-thought, which is why the show has garnered a large fan following in a short span. The show revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between Nia Sharma, her dad Amber Sharma, and their tenant Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates

The episode starts with Amber thinking deeply about the sequence of events. He is tensed up about what to do next. Even Guneet is seen thinking deeply, just then Anurag messages that he is excited about tomorrow. Even Nia thinks about the incidents. Guneet and Amber are really confused about what to do next.

Next morning, the house is lit up and the song is playing in the background, Amber wakes up to the noise of the song. Further, he thinks about Bawra Mann now Guneet and her love for songs. He wakes up and goes to find the source. He then sees Nia, who has prepared breakfast for him. She asks him to forget about all the worries after eating. Amber stops the song. Nia then asks Amber if he is upset with her. He assures her that he is fine. Nia also massages his stressed shoulders. Then she asks him what happened. Amber says that everything is fine.

Amber is constantly looking towards Guneet’s room. Nia is asking Amber what is happening. She then reveals that he is worried about them leaving as they have helped him a lot. Nia says that he will miss Guneet, Amber does not know how to react. Amber then eats the breakfast that Nia made for him. Nia suggests that she will take a leave from work and stay at home. But Amber says no. However, Nia suggests to Amber that he should stay at home.

Cut to Guneet’s room, her phone rings and Anurag is on the other end. Anurag asks the place to meet. Guneet sounds low and says that she has a headache. Anurag responds by saying that if she is not fine until afternoon then they will cancel the plan to meet.

Randeep sneaks in Guneet’s room and she is surprised. He asks her if she is alright. Then Guneet says that she does not believe that she expected to meet anyone online and things will fall into place. Randeep then assures her that things turned out as such because she is good at heart. He then says that she is special and things should not bring her down. He then adds that things will be fine. Cut to Amber’s room, he is seen blocking all the view to the upper floor. Everyone starts to wonder what's wrong with him. Randeep takes the chance and escapes the house.

Nia is giving a mock interview to her friend and she is seen asking tough questions to Nia. Then Nia excels the mock. Then she heads to give the review interview next. Cut to the kitchen at home. The helper is busy doing things, while her kid is mischievous and mixes salt and sugar. Then she hits the kid and he starts crying. Further Amber enters the room. He is also weepy. Pummy enters and sees that he is weepy.

Later, decorators enter the room and she sees that the house space is covered with clothes. Pummy asks him to move the curtains. Amber says that there will be no engagement ceremony as they have rented the first floor, not the ground floor. Amber says no to the entire event. Guneet says that the engagement ceremony will happen and brings the contract and says it is a family function and they will use the space. Amber and Guneet are fighting as the decorators leave after seeing the fight. Anurag enters the room. Then Amber reveals and asks Guneet to say to what she was doing at the hotel. Everyone is shocked at the revelation.

